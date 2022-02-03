Mediclinic saw a 15-20% reduction in no-shows and increased recognized revenues by AED 13 million

The instant doctor booking platform reached a milestone of 4 million appointments in 2021 and a 7x growth in appointments between fiscal year 2020 and 2021

Dubai, UAE: Okadoc, the one-stop-shop patient engagement platform, has released powerful new data that demonstrates the successful deployment of its one-stop-shop patient engagement platform in partnership with Mediclinic Middle East. The case study was unveiled this week at Arab Health 2022 in Dubai alongside KLAS Research.

Over a nine-month period, Mediclinic partnered with Okadoc to deliver MyMediclinic 24x7, a white-labeled version of Okadoc’s platform. As a unified digital front door across the entire patient journey, the digital application allows the ability to search and discover available doctors, instantly book virtual and in-person consultations, register and check in online, manage appointments 24/7, and receive reminders and notifications.

The application went live in April 2021 across 28 facilities, including more than 1,000 bookable doctors and 500 telehealth providers. By November, appointments booked via the application grew to nearly 23,000 bookings per month.

The quick user adoption gave back precious time to patients. By reducing the time it takes to make an appointment from more than 3 minutes to just 35 seconds, patients saved a total of 58,800 minutes – or 40 days – every month.

By integrating directly with Mediclinic’s EHR, Okadoc significantly reduces clinic no shows and increase appointment fill rates. Mediclinic’s no-show rate for online bookings was consistently lower by 2-3% compared to bookings made via in person or the Client Engagement Centre. This represents an overall 15-20% reduction in no shows.

Throughout the remainder of the year, 41% of online bookings happened outside of core business hours. The digital waiting list expedited 15,000 appointments to earlier times, equating to AED 13 million in earlier recognized revenue and improving patient satisfaction and doctor productivity.

Commenting on the successful partnership, Hein Van Eck, Chief Strategy Officer, Mediclinic, said during the panel: “We’ve had a fantastic journey with Okadoc to date. We’ve seen a wonderful uptake in user adoption, and it’s increasing adoption every month. By launching our new application powered by Okadoc, we’ve been able to simplify the patient experience, increase revenues and reduce administrative costs.”

The case study was supplemented by comments from Everton Santos, Regional Director, KLAS Research, who gave more insights into trends and criteria for delivering successful patient engagement platforms, “After interviewing nearly 15 thousand patients, we’ve developed a framework that assess patient engagement platforms. What we’ve found is that there is a huge desire for the patients to be more involved in their care and to be empowered in the quality of care that they are receiving. To be successful in delivering a one-stop-shop patient engagement platform, you cannot overlook involving with the patient.”

Okadoc: the one-stop-shop patient engagement platform

The Middle East’s most funded healthtech startup reached a milestone in 2021, managing over four million appointments across the UAE, Middle East and Indonesia – a 7x growth in appointments between fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

Following the successful launch of its telehealth platform in 2020, just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Okadoc enabled more than 75,000 video consultations. It onboarded over 1,000 telehealth doctors and saw a 34x growth in telehealth appointments, ensuring that patients continue to receive the healthcare that they need and deserve and allowing providers to enable a hybrid care delivery model.

With more than 60 specialties available across the platform, it’s top ten specialties booked in 2021 includes obstetrics and gynecology (545,350), peadiatrics (479,681), family and general medicine (400,521), dermatology (307,376), orthopaedics (238, 744), internal medicine (224,569), ENT (222,874), ophthamology (202,659), diabetes and endocrinolgy (135,629), and cardiology (131,438). On average, there has been a 12x increase across these 10 specialties from 2020 to 2021.

Okadoc continues to support the UAE’s world-leading COVID-19 vaccination and testing program by offering patients an easy and convenient way to book. Since the launch of Okadoc’s COVID-19 services in February 2021, the doctor booking platform has already helped UAE residents book over 40,000 vaccinations and more than 71,000 COVID-19 tests.

Okadoc caters to needs of patients, providers and payors, including insurance companies and third-party administrators. It is compliant with local and international standards, including becoming the first DHA approved telehealth platform, and is directly integrated with 35 EHRs including Epic and InterSystems.

2022 will see continued growth for Okadoc across its key markets in the UAE, KSA and Indonesia with new markets and technologies on the horizon.

Fodhil Benturquia, CEO & Founder, Okadoc said, “In today’s world, patient engagement is a must for healthcare organizations that want to deliver higher-quality care and improved outcomes. By providing a one-stop-shop for patients to seamlessly connect to doctors, we’re increasing access to and better managing patient care. In the end, an engaged patient means better health outcomes – they become more invested in their health and remain connected to their doctors.”

Okadoc’s white-label solution is trusted by some of the region’s leading healthcare groups and insurers, including Bupa, Daman, Mediclinic, Medcare, Emirates Hospital, UE Medical, Novomed, Valiant Clinic & Hospital and Dubai Healthcare City.

-Ends-

About Okadoc:

Okadoc is a tech company that aims to improve the healthcare experience. Wherever they are, patients can use Okadoc's app to find in-network doctors, instantly book appointments online, receive reminders for upcoming appointments, and more. Okadoc’s telemedicine platform enables virtual consultations, document sharing, and online chat seamlessly between patients and doctors. Okadoc's app is also a 24/7 intelligent medical calendar system that helps practitioners, clinics and hospitals optimize their bookings, attract and engage new patients, build and strengthen their online reputation and reduce 'no-shows.’ Okadoc's online marketplace delivers the efficient and simple experience that everyone expects and deserves.

Contact

Active DMC for Okadoc – okadoc@activedmc.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022