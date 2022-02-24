Nestlé is contributing to the Food for Future Summit on February 23-24 at Expo 2020 Dubai, where it’s showcasing how it aims to support and advance regenerative food systems at scale to help protect, renew, and restore the environment; improve farmers’ livelihoods; and enhance the well-being of communities.

The event is presenting Nespresso sustainability efforts, including the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, “which is a coffee sourcing program designed to ensure the continued supply of high-quality coffee while improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities, and protecting the environment,” explained Francisco Nogueira, Business Executive Officer, Nespresso Middle East and Africa.

Nestlé is also promoting plant-based food by offering tastings of its Sweet Earth range which was recently launched in the region. “We want to encourage the inclusion of plant-based nutrition by launching training sessions for professional chefs at the Summit, highlighting its dietary value, and contribution to sustainability,” said, Joe Aouad, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Professional Middle East and North Africa.

Also represented at the Summit is the Dubai-based Nestlé Quality Assurance Center, a hub for microbiological and nutritional analysis of food, water, and environment samples serving the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

Supporting coffee communities

Examples of how this is being applied in practice include Nestlé working closely with over 200,000 coffee farmers worldwide through global coffee sustainability programs such as the Nescafé Plan and Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality. The company enlists the expertise of over 600 agronomists around the world, to support coffee farmers for a more productive and sustainable harvest.

Nestlé this month announced the creation of the Nestlé Institute of Agricultural Sciences, which will assess and combine science-based solutions to improve the nutritional and sensorial qualities and the environmental impact of agricultural raw materials.

Transforming Products

Within its product portfolio, Nestlé is continuously expanding its offering of plant-based food and beverages and is reformulating products to lower environmental impact. It is increasing the number of 'carbon neutral' brands it offers to give consumers the opportunity to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Rethinking Manufacturing

Nestlé is also committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity at its 800 global sites by 2025. Actions towards that end include Nestlé’s Al Maha Factory in Dubai South housing 20,000 photovoltaic (PV) panels, generating 7.2GWh of electricity and eliminating 4.5 million kilograms of CO2 per year.

Nestlé is one of the first companies to share its detailed, time-bound plan (pdf, 10Mb), committing to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. The world’s Good Food, Good Life company is striving to co-create a resilient future for the planet and its people, making a promise to advance regenerative food systems at scale – a term that encompasses every actor, activity, process, and product in growing, raising, making, delivering, and consuming food.

