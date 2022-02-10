Abu Dhabi, UAE: Senior Lecturer of Arabic at NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Division of Arts and Humanities Nasser Isleem launched a new website titled MAWARIDARABIYYA. Produced in collaboration with Associate Professor and Director of Asian Studies at the College of Charleston Ghazi Abuhakema and professor of Arabic language Mohamed Ansary, MAWARIDARABIYYA is designed to be the go-to open-source resource for professionals, educators, instructors, and learners of the Arabic language.

Offering materials in modern standard Arabic, spoken dialects, Arab culture, the user-friendly website provides users access to different resources and a range of materials to propel the learning process. Some of these materials include educational technology tools, popular books in the field of teaching Arabic as a foreign language, names of organizations and conferences, scholarships and programs, language centers and programs, as well as Youtube channels that focus on teaching Arabic and shedding light on Arab culture.

Mawaridarabiyya also provides both learners and teachers with free, up-to-date materials and resources to quickly find and implement on the journey of teaching and learning Arabic language and culture.

Commenting on the launch, Isleem said: “Mawaridarabiyya is one of its kind and comes in handy for both learners and teachers. It is very comprehensive, rich, and rewarding. It includes valuable information that a lot of the students and teachers look for and often have difficulty finding. Our hope is that this website will be helpful and enjoyable for both learners and teachers of Arabic language. The information and materials have been created and uploaded by educators dedicated to improving the instruction and understanding of the Arabic language, culture, and the Arab world. We also urge users to share resources that could be valuable for teaching and learning Arabic. Together we can build a valuable database for learning and knowledge.”

Isleem’s latest Arabic learning tool follows the release last year of Arabic Grammar in Action: Proficiency-based and Contextualized Activities, coauthored by Ghazi Abuhakema. Available on Amazon, the book includes a collection of instructional materials that target essential grammatical constructs in order to sustain performance at specific proficiency levels.

For more information on MAWARIDARABIYYA, please visit: https://mawaridarabiyya.com/

