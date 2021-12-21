Bastaki: The contest saw a remarkable turnout, reflecting NBKs leadership on social media with over 100,000 shares and 200,000 views in the first 48 hours since its launch

Marking the end of the year, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched the largest contest on social media in Kuwait, which includes unique raffle draw on valuable prize of KD 2022. The competition gained great interaction and wide participation from top Instagram influencers.

The contest, which will run until December 28, is part of the innovative interactive competitions and offers that NBK launches through its pages on various social media channels.

“We are pleased with the massive turnout by Instagram influencers and their interest in the competition, which witnessed more than 100,000 shared posts and over 200,000 views within the first 48 hours of its launch, attesting to NBKs leadership on social media platforms and the followers passion to follow the bank’s content “. Farah Bastaki, Manager – Communications Department at National Bank of Kuwait commented.

Bastaki added that for the tenth year in a row, NBK offers unique prizes every year through organizing various events and contests on social media sites. It offers a wide range of challenging events that include everyone in Kuwait, customers and non-customers alike.

National Bank of Kuwait continuously updates the content of its pages on social media sites, including educational and media awareness campaigns, in addition to entertainment content and challenging competitions that offers NBK followers the opportunity to enter draws for valuable prizes and exceptional rewards.

NBK pages span across a wide range of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, underscoring its keenness to keep pace with all developments to meet its customers’ needs and wishes, in addition to its constant endeavors to optimize its communication with followers on these platforms.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021