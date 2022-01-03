National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was recognized as “Best Trade Finance Provider in Kuwait” for 2022 in the annual survey conducted by the eminent international finance magazine Global Finance. The rankings are based on input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts worldwide.

Global Finance stated that the criteria for choosing the winners included transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

NBK was chosen as one of world’s and MENA’s best trade finance providers in Global Finance’s 22nd annual survey that comprised 102 countries worldwide.

This reputable award comes in recognition of NBK’s leadership as a provider of trade finance services to all customer segments, despite the tough economic headwinds resulting from the pandemic over the last two years.

The award also reflects NBK’s unique ability to maintain close and sustainable relationships with its customers, making it in a strong position that ensures its participation in major financing deals and strengthens its leadership and dominance, locally and regionally.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2021, NBK arranged and managed a number of large financing deals in Kuwait and the Middle East region.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries around the world, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various annual surveys about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions worldwide, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

-Ends-

For more information about Global Finance’s Best Trade Finance Provider Award in Kuwait for 2022, please visit their website: https://www.gfmag.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022