- Al Shoaibi: Launching leading services comes in line with our strategy to offer our customers a unique digital experience
- We are making consistent upgrades to NBK Mobile Banking App to meet our customers’ needs and allow easier transactions
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) strives to enrich the banking experience of its customers by providing them services and enhancements to meet their needs and enable them to make all their transactions in a quick and easy way. In this context, the bank has added a new bundle of revamped and new services to NBK Mobile Banking App.
The newly released services include the ability to add a beneficiary, transfer money and more using QR Code through NBK Mobile Banking App, as well as adding Widgets to easily view account balance, credit card balance, as well as activation of all card types.
QR Code Transfers
NBK is the first bank in Kuwait to allow adding beneficiaries and transferring money to them in KD using QR code via NBK Mobile Banking App, thus saving the time and effort of adding NBK beneficiaries and making transfers.
The service is only available for NBK Mobile Banking users who can create the QR Code and save it in their photo gallery for convenient future use, or sharing via any app on their mobile.
Adding Widgets
For the first time in Kuwait, NBK provides new Widgets for viewing the account balance, credit card balance, NBK Rewards Points and locate the nearest NBK Branch.
NBK Mobile Banking App users on iOS can benefit from this feature with one easy tap/ swipe without logging in to the app.
By using this new feature, customers are able to view NBK Rewards Points in Kuwaiti Dinars, better control their spending, as well as locate their nearest branch.
Enhanced Side Menu
With the enhanced side menu of NBK Mobile Banking App, customers can navigate through the services easily and quickly.
The enhancements help customers to view NBK Rewards Program and NBK Miles Program in an easy way without any clicks after downloading the updated version of the app.
Card Activation
This is another new service added to NBK Mobile Banking App enabling customers to activate all cards using the app, as customers are required to activate their cards after receiving them. This includes all card types (Debit, credit and prepaid cards).
Commenting on the newly released services, Hala Al Shoaibi, Head of Digital Service Quality Management, National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are making consistent upgrades to NBK Mobile Banking App to meet our customers’ needs, and allow them to make their transactions quickly and easily, anytime, anywhere.”
By launching the new services, we mainly aim to help our customers better control their spending and access all the services of NBK Mobile Banking App with utmost speed and convenience, she pointed out.
“The new services and enhancements launched for the first time in Kuwait, come in line with our strategy to offer our customers a leading digital experience through NBK Mobile Banking App,” she added.
Al Shoaibi emphasized that NBK will continue to provide the NBK Mobile Banking App users with new and leading services that live up to their expectations; especially after of the significant increase in customers’ reliance on the app for their transactions.
Through NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to provide customers with a secure way to manage their money easily at any time. The app allows them to make various banking transactions that includes: opening a new account, viewing transactions made on account and credit cards, checking NBK Miles Points and NBK Rewards Points balance, paying credit card dues and different e-bills, locating NBK Branches and NBK ATMs/ CDMs across Kuwait, as well as requesting account statement, checkbook and other services.
The app also features a variety of advanced services like managing cards while traveling, and increasing the monthly transfer limit; making it the ideal travel companion.
