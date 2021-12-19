Nakheel Developments announced the completion of the first phase of marketing "Double Two Tower" project in the New Administrative Capital, in such a record time, based on the company’s credibility and cooperation with distinguished international trademarks within the project.



Sherif El Domyati, Head of Commercial Sector at Nakheel Developments ,said that achieving these distinguished sales results in a record time reflects confidence in the company within the real estate market, and as a result of providing flexible payment plans that suit the needs of targeted customers, in addition to the presence of continuous activity in the real estate market.



El Domyati explained that this stage represents 35% of the total project, targeting 3 stages for marketing sales.



The projec consists of Administrative Commercial units and Hotel Apartments, with total area 9000 square meters, and the commercial part is being implemented and now occupies the ground and first floors on an area of ​​​​4000 meters for each floor, which represent 45% of the total area of ​​the project, and the rest of the floors on an area of ​​​​1350 square meters for each floor representing 15% of the total project area.



He pointed out that the company is cooperating with several strong and distinguished entities to implement an integrated project in the New Administrative Capital, as it cooperates with Mimar Egypt Architecture & Engineering, "EFS Facilities Services", and "Time Hotels" to implement a unique project.



Also, He stated that the transfer of government district employees to the new administrative capital will contribute to achieve more sales during the coming period, as it brings life as a result of increasing working hours in the capital, which encourages more customers to settle there.



He added that the administrative capital is the new Republic of Egypt, including the inauguration of a new smart and sustainable city that commensurates with the state's plans to implement comprehensive urban development, and it also serves as a safe environment for investment with a renewable and high return for the client.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021