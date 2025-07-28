Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the first issue of Long Term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk has been oversubscribed by 127%.

The size of the issuance is 250 million Bahraini Dinars for a maturity period of 5 years starting from 30th July 2025 and maturing on 30th July 2030, at an expected profit rate of 6.00% per annum.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB under the Domestic Sukuk Programme on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.1 (ISIN BH000W2689D2) of the long-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.