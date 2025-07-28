Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based prime luxury developer, Imtiaz Developments, continues its impressive handover streak with the successful delivery of Pearl House—its fourth completed project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Delivered four months ahead of schedule, this early project completion follows the recent handover milestones of Westwood Grande I and Westwood Grande II—all delivered on time—setting a new benchmark for timely execution in Dubai’s real estate sector.

With over 40 active projects and AED 10 billion in total sales, Imtiaz Developments remains steadfast in its commitment to quality, innovative design, and timely delivery.

Valued at AED 155 million, Pearl House by Imtiaz brings a new level of contemporary living to JVC.

The development features an exquisite collection of 190 fully furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in a 16-storey mid-rise tower. Designed to appeal to both end-users and investors, the project offers a rare blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality in one of Dubai’s highly transacted areas known for strong rental yields.

“Following the success of our previous projects in the Jumeirah Village community, we are proud to handover Pearl House by Imtiaz—a development that reflects our continued dedication to design innovation and architectural excellence,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. “This project is part of our strategic growth roadmap for 2025, and we are thrilled to see it come to life ahead of schedule.”

Pearl House marks the first project in the series, followed by Pearl House 2 and Pearl House 3, scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 respectively. Inspired by oceanic beauty, the apartments are thoughtfully crafted with custom-made furniture, integrated smart home systems, and built-in office spaces designed for modern remote work lifestyles.

As Imtiaz Developments continues to expand across key districts such as Dubailand Residential Complex, Dubai Islands, and Meydan, the company remains focused on building high-quality communities that merge architectural distinction with enduring lifestyle and investment value.