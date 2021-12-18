Six of the world’s best male players will compete for the trophy from 16 - 18 December at International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE : With Mubadala World Tennis Championship week in full swing, organisers have unveiled the official trophy for the 13th edition. Named ‘Pearling Season’, the trophy pays a stunning tribute to the UAE's pearl-diving heritage.

Designed by LASVIT, the Official Trophy Partner of the Championship, this year’s design resembles Al Dean, a woven bag worn around the neck by pearl divers to carry the oysters they collected.

Commenting on the trophy design, John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, the Championship organisers said: “With each edition we strive to bring a unique design that is intrinsic to UAE culture and heritage and this year’s trophy has been expertly crafted in a fitting tribute to a key pillar of this country’s history. Pearl diving played an important role for generations, and it is a great that we can honour that.”

Leon Jakimič, owner and president of LASVIT said: “Through the Mubadala World Tennis Championship we are able to connect the worlds of design and sport and are very proud to see our trophy raised by some of the world’s best tennis players here in Abu Dhabi.”

The eight-player line-up sees six of the world’s top male players come, including five-time winner Rafael Nadal and two-time winner Andy Murray, together for a series of elimination matches from 16 – 18 December at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Alongside the world-class tennis action, the famed MWTC Tennis Village returns with a host of off-court entertainment and activations, including star player clinics, Q&As with the players, a diverse range of F&B, kids activities and more.

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. The Championship organisers have made it game, set match for fans with special promotions on group tickets. Groups of 10 or more Premier Hospitality, Category 1 and Category 2 tickets are available at 15% discount. Premier Hospitality tickets offer fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating providing prime viewing and an unparalleled experience.

In line with current protocols, measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village to ensure the health and safety of fans, players, and officials.

Additionally, in line with the latest government guidelines the Championship will welcome fans and spectators with green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result with 96-hour validity across three days of exciting tennis action, in a safe and secure environment.

More details are available on www.mubadalawtc.com

-Ends-

For media enquiries, contact

Naina Chaudhary, Senior Communications Manager at Action Global Communications, UAE: naina.c@actionprgroup.com

About Mubadala World Tennis Championship

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship was launched in 2008 by Flash Entertainment, the region’s leading events consultancy, in partnership with IMG. Now celebrating its 13th edition, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will take place from 16-18 December 2021 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beyond the three-day tournament, the Championship is committed to creating a legacy for tennis in the UAE through various community programmes that raise awareness of the benefits of tennis and the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

About Flash Entertainment

Flash Entertainment is the Middle East’s leading entertainment company pioneering the future of events and experiences across sporting events, music concerts, community events and more.

Since launching in 2008, Flash Entertainment has built a peerless global reputation by always putting fans first - hosting hundreds of major concerts, major sporting events and community and cultural events across thousands of event days for more than 8.5 million people.

A key partner in the development of Abu Dhabi tourism and entertainment sector, developing and producing memorable experiences for fans and partners alike.

Flash Entertainment manages a multi-million-dirham portfolio of assets, including the Etihad Park and the multi-purpose state-of-the-art Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For more information visit www.flashentertainment.com or email info@entertainment.com

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About LASVIT

LASVIT is a global pacesetter for creating daring, unique space and light experiences that are designed to elevate the feelings and the aesthetic of all. Founded by Leon Jakimič, LASVIT is both a leader of taste and vision in the design industry with a boundless optimism and drive to make art and design inviting spaces by fusing the traditional with the modern.

A progressive spatial concept company schooled in the long traditions of Bohemian glassworking, LASVIT is a hub of uniquely creative art, design and production talent that creates breathtaking bespoke installations exhibited the world over, as well as uniquely stunning glass lighting and glassware collections.

LASVIT’s unformulaic and bold approach has captivated the global design industry, even winning them the design “Oscar” award at Salone del Mobile.

Over the years, LASVIT has attracted renowned designers and artists who wish to collaborate with an unconventional Czech company. Together with such influential voices as The Campana Brothers, Kengo Kuma, Yabu Pushelberg, Nendo and Ross Lovegrove, LASVIT has helped their partners create the most unforgettable glass collections through their unparalleled artistry and craft.

LASVIT is dedicated to a single mission: To “Lift everyone” by creating breathtaking and sublime experiences that touch the soul of all who look upon them.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021