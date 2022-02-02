PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE : Following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, Mubadala Investment Company and Trafigura have completed the sale of 100 percent of Spanish mining operation Minas de Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) to the Australian mining and exploration company Sandfire Resources.
MATSA owns and operates two mines in the municipality of Almonaster La Real and one mine in the province of Huelva, Andalucia. The company’s processing plant has the capacity to process more than 4.4 million tonnes of copper and polymetallic ore per year.
The sale is the culmination of significant investment in the MATSA mining complex and aligns with Mubadala’s mandate to recycle capital to maximize returns to its shareholder. Mubadala acquired its 50 percent stake in MATSA from Trafigura in 2015.
Danny Dweik, Head of Industrials at Mubadala said: “MATSA is one of the world’s highest quality copper mines, with a highly skilled and productive workforce. Our concentrated efforts over the past six years have helped to fully realize the potential of this asset by significantly upgrading its standards of technological innovation, increasing its productive capacity and greatly improving its sustainability standards. The company is now well-positioned to benefit from global decarbonization initiatives under Sandfire’s ownership.”
-Ends-
About Mubadala Investment Company
Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.
Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.
For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.