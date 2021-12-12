Urban Playground brings the latest in fitness and sports to Motor City

The new rooftop space brings activities for all age groups

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The city’s hottest new multi-sports concept, Urban Playground, has opened its doors in the heart of Motor City, following a family fun open day which saw local residents enjoying a day of activities on the unique rooftop location.

Urban Playground, which is located at the top of Apex Atrium building, spans an impressive 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor eco-friendly designed space. The activities on offer are aimed at active people, both novice and professionals, who want to try their hand at different sporting concepts.

Commenting on the opening, Kunal Dhamecha, founder of Urban Playground, My Private Gym, Step Up Academy, Step Up Café and Step Up Nursery said: “All of my business concepts within Apex Atrium have a unique twist that offer individuals and families a bespoke tailored experience. Urban Playground is no different. For a while now I have had a vision of developing our rooftop into something that will truly wow people and also offer the Motor City community, and beyond, a place to get fit, have fun and try something new.”

The expansive space is divided into different zones for each activity, allowing fitness and sports enthusiasts a maximized experience. The distinctive splits include:

MyPrivateGym - A unique fitness concept offering one on one science-based training methods for time short people. The private space is decked out with top end fitness equipment but, more importantly, with fully qualified trainers who understand the importance of a holistic 360 approach to fitness whereby they help each individual “Crack your wellness code” and achieve your own GOAL; Great nutrition, Omni strength, Active Lifestyle, Longevity through recovery.

One training method used, and referred to as the fitness industry’s best kept secret, is High Intensity Stimulus Training (H.I.S.T.). It’s a unique style of resistance training that only requires two 30-minute sessions per week to see results. Each exercise is performed super slow and controlled until momentary muscle failure is achieved.

Recovery is just as important at MyPrivateGym whereby they have an onsite Red Light Therapy room that is scientifically proven to accelerate recovery time, relieve pain and inflammation, promote better sleep, reduce the stress level hormone and promote immune health. All that is needed is a quick 10-minute session.

Outdoor Sporting Zones

Group Fitness - Offering a host of group exercise classes which utilize the outdoor gym space. These include H.I.T, Boxfit, Circuits, Yoga, Pilates and even dance sessions in partnership with Step Up Academy. You can find the timetable here.

touchtennis - A modified game of tennis which can be described as the closest thing to five a-side for tennis. It’s played on a smaller court with 21” rackets and foam balls which makes it an easier style of tennis that anyone can play.

Pickleball – Another modified game of tennis which is fast-paced and extremely fun to play due to the long rallies that can occur. It’s almost always played in doubles, although singles is also fun to play for those looking for more of a challenge.

Platform Tennis – A combination of tennis and squash, using a paddle instead of a racquet and a sponge ball. The rules are the same as tennis, except that balls can be played off of the back or side walls after first striking inside of the court.

Spec Tennis – Fresh to the UAE, Spec Tennis is a quick, high energy paddle game that is played on a Pickleball court and uses a Wilson Orange Dot Tennis ball. It has been described as taking the best bits of regular tennis, Pickleball, Platform Tennis and Pop Tennis, making it another good sport to learn with and improve one’s tennis game.

360Ball – It’s a mixture of spike ball and squash for two players or two teams of players which is played in a circular court, with a rubber ball, and a centrally placed concave disc. The aim is to smash the ball into the disc, forcing your opponents to run after it and do the same. When your opponent misses the disc or lets the ball touch the ground, you gain a point.

Baseball Hitting Cages – Work on your swing and simulate a real baseball fast ball. All safety gear and bats are provided. Hit the Home Run targets and compete with friends and family in side-by-side cages while the team assist with ball collection and feeding. It is ideal for adults and children over 7 years +.

Cricket Batting Nets – Net practice in a spacious covered facility with a professional bowling machine that can deliver fast ball up to 152 kph, including all types - Spin, swing and pace bowling offering 19 spin and swing settings along with electronic random variation.

Ballpark Cricket – This takes you back in time to your younger days of backyard and street cricket. Adults can reminisce over their younger years and children can create new memories without breaking the neighbor’s window. You do not need 22 players to enjoy a game of cricket. Play singles or in teams with 4 players minimum or up to 8 players.

In addition to the central location, Urban Playground offers ample free parking, changing facilities with showers, retail space selling sporting essentials, coffee on arrival and even ice-cold towels to refresh you after every session.

