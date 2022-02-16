As part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month 2022, and reiterating its excellence in supporting innovation and innovators, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will organise a programme under the slogan ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into the Future of Finance, on Tuesday 22 February 2022 at Infinity Des Lumières at The Dubai Mall.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF noted that the ministry is keen to organise such events to instill innovation and creativity, to help advance the UAE’s future and progress.

His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to develop national competencies and encourage government entities, the private sector, and individuals to adopt innovation. The ministry provides a stimulating environment for innovators to support their ideas and initiatives that contribute to finding innovative solutions to face the current and future challenges across various vital sectors, ones that can be deployed to support the UAE’s directions for the next 50 years.”

The event deliberates a journey into the future of finance and shifts in global economic powers, through a unique digital experience about innovation at MoF. That, in addition to global economic transformations, major approaches, the UAE’s vision, opportunities for growth in the financial field, as well as how innovation will affect institutions, societies, and individuals.

The event will host a group of speakers, experts and intellectuals to share their experiences and knowledge in the financial sector, including Dr. Jerome Glenn, Futurist, Global Scenario Planning Expert, Chairman & CEO of the Millennium Project; Dr. Suad Al Shamsi, UAE’s First Female Aviation Engineer; Raya Bidshahri, Founder & CEO, School of Humanity; Joel Van Dusen, Innovation & Fintech Expert, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Mashreq Bank; Saqr Ereiqat, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Crypto Oasis; and Mirna Sleiman, Founder & CEO, Fintech Galaxy.

The Ministry of Finance celebrates UAE Innovation Month every year by organising events that encourage innovation and creative thinking among various society groups, and reiterate the UAE's standing as a global innovation hub.

