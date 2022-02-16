PHOTO
As part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month 2022, and reiterating its excellence in supporting innovation and innovators, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will organise a programme under the slogan ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into the Future of Finance, on Tuesday 22 February 2022 at Infinity Des Lumières at The Dubai Mall.
His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF noted that the ministry is keen to organise such events to instill innovation and creativity, to help advance the UAE’s future and progress.
His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to develop national competencies and encourage government entities, the private sector, and individuals to adopt innovation. The ministry provides a stimulating environment for innovators to support their ideas and initiatives that contribute to finding innovative solutions to face the current and future challenges across various vital sectors, ones that can be deployed to support the UAE’s directions for the next 50 years.”
The event deliberates a journey into the future of finance and shifts in global economic powers, through a unique digital experience about innovation at MoF. That, in addition to global economic transformations, major approaches, the UAE’s vision, opportunities for growth in the financial field, as well as how innovation will affect institutions, societies, and individuals.
The event will host a group of speakers, experts and intellectuals to share their experiences and knowledge in the financial sector, including Dr. Jerome Glenn, Futurist, Global Scenario Planning Expert, Chairman & CEO of the Millennium Project; Dr. Suad Al Shamsi, UAE’s First Female Aviation Engineer; Raya Bidshahri, Founder & CEO, School of Humanity; Joel Van Dusen, Innovation & Fintech Expert, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Mashreq Bank; Saqr Ereiqat, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Crypto Oasis; and Mirna Sleiman, Founder & CEO, Fintech Galaxy.
The Ministry of Finance celebrates UAE Innovation Month every year by organising events that encourage innovation and creative thinking among various society groups, and reiterate the UAE's standing as a global innovation hub.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Mary Khamasmieh
Weber Shandwick
E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com
Rawad Khattar
Weber Shandwick
E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com
Sara Abuhassira
Weber Shandwick
E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.