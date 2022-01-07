PHOTO
- Forum brings together governments, miners, investors and other critical stakeholders to shape the future of global mining
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia : As Saudi Arabia prepares to host one of the world's most important new events, the Future Minerals Forum, a number of the world's most influential mining experts have spoken of their excitement at the opportunities that will be up for discussion.
- Robert Friedland, Founder & Executive Co-Chairman of Canada's Ivanhoe Mines: "The mining industry is a central pillar of the world's transition to a more sustainable future, and emergent mining regions have a vital role to play in this transition, helping to ensure security and diversification of mineral and metal supplies."
- Michael Naylor, CEO of EV Metals Group: "A Forum based on Future Minerals is a discerning and defining choice for the region, that aligns fully with Vision 2030 as it transitions from a global leader in energy based on fossil fuels to a global leader in energy based on renewable energy. As a first mover in the Kingdom, we are fast tracking the development and processing of high purity battery chemicals for a clean energy future, supported by key Ministries. We look forward to sharing this strategic project with the attendees of FMF."
- Brian Hosking, Chief Executive Officer, Gold & Minerals Company: "The Arabian-Nubian Shield is rapidly becoming a major mineral province hosting world-class mining projects. This region, along with the Tethyan-Eurasian mineral belt, are now well-recognized as having the potential to meet a large share of the world's growing demand for metals and minerals. We believe events like the Future Minerals Forum will bring much-needed focus to the importance and vast potential of the Eurasian and Northern African regions as a whole."
- Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist at Hallgarten & Company: "Without new technology metals, the change will not occur. A supportive business climate is needed by global and regional miners in order to make the best of these resources, and an event such as [this] is a great place to discuss how to build this climate."
- Warren Irwin, President & Chief Investment Officer, Rosseau Asset Management: "The world's energy transition will require billions in investments in new metal and mineral production. The Forum offers a much-needed meeting point for producers and investors to find mutually beneficial ways of developing the vast untapped mineral wealth of emerging economies across Asia, Africa and the Middle East."
- Douglas Kirwin, renowned geologist and member of the Society of Economic Geologists: "Mineral and metal resources are a vital part of the world's energy transition but so is the diversification of supply. Developing nations, thanks to their natural resources, are at the forefront of this transition, and the Future Minerals Forum is a great place for the industry and the governments of these countries to meet and discuss how to best responsibly develop these resources."
The Forum, convened and hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in conjunction with multiple Government stakeholders, has an ambitious vision: to shape the future of mining and to connect global policy makers with investors, financiers and business leaders across the mining value chain and its supporting industries. Its aim is to convene a truly global conversation about the Middle East, Africa and Asia and the region's collective mining objectives.
https://www.futuremineralssummit.com/
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.