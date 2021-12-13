At an exclusive preview event at the Land Rover showroom in Muscat, MHD ACERE revealed the New Range Rover and its breathtaking features and unmatched capabilities to Range Rover enthusiasts and prospective customers. The elegant New Range Rover defines modern luxury, provides more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

Ms. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson, MHD ACERE, avers: “We are overwhelmed with the response that the New Range Rover is getting. The car inspired awe in our guests who were mesmerized by its aesthetic grace. Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with an all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing ultimate refinement with contemporary luxury and making every journey an occasion to be remembered”.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO, MHD ACERE comments: “From power assisted doors to hot stone massage seats – every aspect of the New Range Rover delivers a luxurious travel experience. The luxury features are complemented by executive comfort, extra space, seamlessly integrated connectivity, most advanced powertrains providing heightened performance, efficiency and a refinement, that’s peerless and never seen before. We are delighted to see the overwhelming response that befits a car of this stature.”

With a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, the New Range Rover is at home in any environment.

The new Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation. By combining state-of-the-art engineering techniques with new levels of virtual development and Land Rover’s punishing development programme, the New Range Rover will deliver new levels of quality, giving customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from SV.

This hand-crafted model is first vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and simplified naming strategy – known simply as SV. The SV roundel represents the distillation of Special Vehicle Operations’ design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third-row for extended comfort for up to seven adults. The car promises to deliver peerless refinement for every occupant, including those in the new third-row seats. By eliminating unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions – and reducing the cognitive load on the driver and passengers – occupants will arrive at their destination feeling refreshed, even after the longest journeys.

The New Range Rover brings new levels of wellbeing to the luxury SUV sector and Cabin Air Purification Pro is the culmination of this pioneering technology. It combines dual-nanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality. Advanced nanoeTM X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The innovative technology is active in the air, so particles don’t have to pass through a filter to be trapped and neutralised. A second nanoeTM X device in Row 2 optimises its effectiveness for all occupants.

This car is also the first Land Rover to feature Dynamic Response Pro. The powerful new active 48-volt electronic roll control system is faster-acting and more efficient than a hydraulic set-up, with a torque capacity of up to 1,400Nm fed into the anti-roll bars to keep body movements under control.

The New Range Rover will be produced exclusively at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK using a state-of-the-art production line housed in the building used to produce early Series Land Rovers. The historic building is the spiritual home of Land Rover and its reimagining as a new, ultra-modern centre for Range Rover production showcases the way the company protects its heritage.

The New Range Rover is available to order now. In Oman, MHD ACERE is one of the main operating divisions of MHD LLC and represents premium automotive brands like Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and MG.

