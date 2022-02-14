The move comes as part of the agency’s regional growth strategy, spearheaded by Chief Executive, David Fox.

Memac Ogilvy has appointed Regional Managing Director, Samer Abboud as its first Regional Chief Growth Officer for MENA. Mr. Abboud will expand his remit, while retaining his current responsibilities in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Iraq, where he has overseen growth and success for the past three years.

The role was introduced to help drive modern growth across the agency’s five business units: Advertising, Brand, & Content; Public Relations; Health; Experience; and Growth & Innovation. Mr. Abboud will work closely alongside the agency’s Chief Executive, David Fox, its regional leaders, and country MDs to spearhead Go-To-Market and Go-To-Client strategies that deliver sustainable success throughout its 11 offices in nine countries.

The move comes as part of a wider strategy to further enhance its delivery of modern creative solutions for brands’ rapidly evolving needs, contributing to the agency’s promise of being the region’s number one creative partner and platform for cultural, social, and economic growth.

“2021 was a transformational year for Memac Ogilvy, as we rose above the challenges of the pandemic with innovative, effective communications that inspire brands and people to impact the world,” said newly appointed Regional Chief Growth Officer, Samer Abboud.

“I am honored and privileged to be accepting this role, and I look forward to bringing further diversified talent and clientele to our agency through impactful, transformative, and innovative work that matters.”

Memac Ogilvy’s Chief Executive, David Fox, said, “Samer’s proven ability and track record of forming winning teams in challenging markets, showcasing global best practices, and introducing new technologies and innovative growth strategies for our agency and clients is proof alone that he was built for this role.

Having successfully launched our Doha office in 2012, growing it into one of our most significant markets, before transitioning into our regional hub, he has demonstrated time and again his dynamism, agility, and passion for leading brilliant teams to sustained success. That’s what this role is all about—delivering that same sustained success for all clients, across all business units, and in all markets. I congratulate Samer on a promotion well-deserved and look forward to sharing more success with him and our network.”

Samer Abboud brings more than 20 years of experience into the new role, having worked with numerous global brands and government entities across a range of markets. He absorbs the Regional Chief Growth Officer role following a year in which his region exceeded its 2021 targets, delivering marquee clients and projects in growth markets along the way.

In 2021, Memac Ogilvy contributed significantly to Ogilvy’s EMEA success, which was the most awarded region in the most awarded network in the world. Moreover, it’s largest office, in UAE, ranked number eight in the WARC best agencies in the world.

About Memac Ogilvy:

Memac was born in 1984 when Edmond (Eddie) Moutran founded the company in Bahrain and it became a part of the Ogilvy network in 1998.

Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across more than 120 offices in 83 countries, including 12 offices across the Middle East and North Africa. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brands needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Customer Engagement and Commerce, PR and Influence, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships.

Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WWPGY). For more information, visit http://www.memacogilvy.com/ or http://www.ogilvy.com/, or follow Ogilvy on Twitter and Facebook at @Ogilvy and Facebook.com/Ogilvy, respectively.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022