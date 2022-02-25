Emirates Drift Championship set to continue as local classic also returns to Yas Marina Circuit for round 3

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE In a truly incredible weekend for motorsport, the final round of the Yas Racing Series will see the region’s home of motorsport play host to the Gulf Radical Cup, UAE ProCar Championship, the UAE Time Attack series and the Emirates Drift Championship, with the locally beloved events all on display at Yas Marina Circuit.

The ultimate round of competition in this year’s Yas Racing Series will see the return of the Gulf Radical Cup, the UAE ProCar Championship and UAE Time Attack championships this weekend, as the racing calendar continues across the nation. In this weekend’s fifth round of competition, George King continues to march forward at the front as he leads in the overall standings ahead of Ian Loggie and Alex Bukahnstov with the action returning to Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

A local favourite in the Emirates Drift Championship also makes an appearance, as the third round of action kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit with Hazaa Al Hosani and Abdulla Jaafari leading the way in the Professional and Semi-Professional Standings with two rounds left in the 2022 competition.

Held at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, the region’s home of motorsport has played host to the Emirates Drifting Championship since 2019 and serves as its official home for the sport of drifting in the United Arab Emirates as this year’s highly anticipated championship continues in round three on Saturday.

Drifting enthusiasts can sign up to take part in the 2022 Emirates Drifting Championship, with registration now open for this year’s event for only 750 AED. Keen participants can register by calling 800-YAS (927) and online at https://www.emiratesdrift.com/want-to-compete.

To ensure all health and safety protocols are followed in line with recent UAE Government guidelines, all participants and spectators must show a green pass on the Al Hosn app and present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event to enter Yas Marina Circuit.

For more information on all the action on display and the other exciting developments to come at Yas Marina Circuit, please visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

