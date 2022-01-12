Muscat, Oman : This year’s Al Mouj Muscat Marathon, taking place over the weekend of 11-12 February 2022 is set to be a huge hit with a great turnout in all the race categories which includes entries from schools, corporates, first-timers as well as elite athletes. The number of registrations among young runners is commendable. The participants are enthusiastically preparing to take on Oman’s biggest race.

The race is a great opportunity to start 2022 in the right way by committing to an active and healthy lifestyle, and this year’s event has brought together key figures in Oman’s drive for greater opportunities and awareness of the benefits of physical activity.

Mazoon Dairy has come onboard as one of the main Sponsors in this year's edition, where the company's employees will be present during the marathon activities to provide dairy products and fresh juices to runners, spectators and visitors to the race village.

Khalid Al Mahruqi, Branding Manager at Mazoon Dairy, said, “The Al Mouj Muscat Marathon is one of the most important sporting and social events in the Sultanate that intersect with the goals and vision of the Mazoon Dairy Company, through which we seek to encourage consumers to adopt a healthy, more active and inviting lifestyle.” To make sports and physical activity a priority for all segments of society. We are delighted to be part of this wonderful event and for Mazoon products to be the healthy and nutritious choice for all participants during the competition.”

Each of the five races at this year’s race offer a different distance designed for varying levels of fitness and experience. The longest races are the full marathon, which is 42.5km, and the half marathon of 21.1km, but there are also 10km and 5km runs, as well as kids runs of 1km, 2km and 3km open to young runners aged 7-12 years old. All participants will receive a special event t-shirt and medal at the finishing line, and get to enjoy the same exhilarating race-day experience.

The Al Mouj Muscat Marathon will continue to contribute to the social development of Oman this year by donating a percentage of the proceeds from the 5km run to support the vital programs run by the Environment Society of Oman and Oman Diabetes Association. For more information, to register for the race and to donate directly to each organization, please visit www.muscatmarathon.om.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 7000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

About Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

First organized by Muscat Road Runners in 2012 with 135 competitors, Muscat Marathon has quickly grown in stature. In 2017, the event became known as the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon with Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, Oman Sail and Muscat Road Runners joining forces.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon and 10km routes were all certiﬁed by world-running organization AIMS, aligning the event with International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) standards. The Charity Fun Run 5km saw thousands of runners raise money for good causes and the Kids’ Run sold out in record time!

The last edition hosted just under 11000 runners competing in six race categories across a two-day festival of running. 103 different nationalities were represented, furthering the marathon’s reputation as the most iconic event on the Sultanate of Oman’s sporting calendar. The event had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but returns in 2022 under the management of Sabco Sports with the aim of reigniting Oman’s passion for an active lifestyle and creating memorable experiences.

About Sabco Sports

Oman’s premier Boutique Sports Agency, Sabco Sports focuses on Sports Marketing, Sports Consultancy, Sports Events and Sponsorship, as well as managing the Corporation’s interest in Sports, Players, Clubs and Associations. Sabco Sports actively ideates and executes local and national tournaments, for schools, institutions, and the government.

About Oman Sail

Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country’s maritime eminence, promoting the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contributing to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and providing long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail’s programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman’s natural beauty, tourism potential, the people’s hospitality, and infrastructure readiness for business opportunities. More information can be found on www.omansail.com.

