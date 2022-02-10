Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Mall of the Emirates, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has joined forces with Emirates Environmental Group and Fujairah Municipality to plant 1,250 indigenous Ghaf and Sidr sapling trees in Fujairah. This follows Mall of the Emirates launching a unique festive installation last December, which saw visitors encouraged to make a commitment to a more sustainable lifestyle through festive pledges. Each tree planted this year is a direct result of the group’s inspiring initiative.

Aligned with Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to become Net Positive by 2040, the latest program sees Mall of the Emirates take the future of the earth into its own hands by teaming up with Fujairah Municipality and Emirates Environmental Group to support and protect the environment. This partnership sets a great example of public-private partnerships and how the community can work together to reduce its negative impact on the environment. Upon maturity, the 1,250 trees will mitigate and offset 7.37 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The trees will also serve to enhance the biodiversity of the UAE by creating new habitats, food and shelter sources for the native species.

Michelle Walsh, Senior Director, Marketing and Communication, Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim, comments: “As a community we all have a role to play in supporting and protecting the environment, so we’re delighted to see our ambitions from last year come into fruition alongside 200 of our employees. At Majid Al Futtaim we are committed to actively protecting the environment and engaging our customers in the process. Our partnership with Emirates Environmental Group and Fujairah Municipality demonstrates the ability of coming together to create a meaningful and powerful difference and give back to the UAE.”

Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, comments: “This initiative is a continuation of our efforts to create a long-term positive impact on the community and the environment. We see it as not only a moral imperative, but also a core responsibility to our community to set the standard for sustainable development in the region and to continually strive to become one of the most environmentally considerate companies in the world. Our sustainability journey at Majid Al Futtaim started almost fifteen years ago and, in that time, we have made incredible progress. In 2020, Mall of the Emirates saw a 7% reduction in water usage, 4% reduction in carbon emissions, 32% increase in recycling rate and a 3M kWh renewable energy generation. We were also the first in the region to achieve LEED and BREEAM green building certifications across many of our properties. With the UAE confirmed as the COP28 host and the nation’s plan to be net zero by 2050, there has never been a more pressing time to drive action on sustainability.”

Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson at Emirates Environmental Group, comments: “Our planet has endured significant trauma, with rampant wildfires across the globe from Brazil to central Africa, Middle East and Asia. These wildfires threaten our precious carbon stocks and destroy some of the most biodiverse places on earth. This climate emergency means we need new trees, woodland and forests more than ever before. They are vital for absorbing carbon dioxide, providing homes for wildlife, reducing flood risk and they offer huge benefits for our health and wellbeing. We welcome countries, groups and individuals who become champions of change. Today we continue to play our part in the global fight against climate change through this tree planting initiative, a nature-based solution that aims to create carbon sink and increase local biodiversity and food security.”

Last year, the centrepiece of Mall of the Emirates’ festive spectacle was a captivating eight-metre-tall festive tree installation that sent a powerful message to Mall of the Emirates visitors and the world. Every hour, the carbon neutral LED tree showcased an impactful display centred around climate change and sustainability. Mall of the Emirates curated a world of joy and adventure for families, shoppers, and mall visitors to immerse themselves in, whilst looking firmly to the future.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022