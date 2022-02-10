PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), has today launched its ‘Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness’ consumer campaign at the LuLu Hypermarket located at the Dubai Silicon Oasis in its effort to drive the growth of the commodity in the UAE.
Launched by Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, The Honourable Datuk Willie Anak Mongin, the event was in conjunction with the ministry’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, currently held at the Malaysian Pavilion in Dubai South from February 6 till 12, 2022.
An MoU was earlier sealed between MPOC and the Lulu Group International (LULU) to promote and market Malaysia’s palm-oil based products through the latter’s wide chain of hypermarkets located in the UAE.
The collaboration also includes cooperation on various technological and economic advantages between both parties.
The palm oil industry has for decades remained one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy. Malaysia is currently the world’s second-largest palm oil producer and exporter, accounting for 24 percent of global palm oil production and 31 percent of global exports.
Chief Executive Officer of MPOC, Wan Aishah Wan Hamid said, “As a major hub in the Middle East, the UAE has always been Malaysia’s largest export destination and second-largest source of import in this region and serves as a gateway for Malaysia to penetrate to new markets in the wider region”.
For year 2021, the Middle East and North Africa region imported 2.34 million tonnes of Malaysian palm oil, an increase of 8.2 per cent as compared to the same period in 2020. Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE accounted 84 per cent of the total Malaysian palm oil exports to the Middle Eastern region.
“There are also growing health concerns regarding trans-fat consumption, which have driven consumer preference towards saturated fats such as palm oil. Increasing demand for high-quality food products from tourists as well as local consumers has driven its demand” says Wan Aishah Wan Hamid. “Hence, we are hoping to share all these via the ‘Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness’ consumer campaign which is currently running for a week.”
-Ends-
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts
For media enquiries
Razita Abdul Razak
razita@mpoc.org.my
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.