Lusio Rehab – a UK assistive technology developer committed to gamifying the physical therapy and rehabilitation space – are joining the UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 (24 – 27 January 2022) to launch an innovative wearable rehabilitation device designed to motivate patients to engage more with their physical therapy programme.

Patients undergoing a physical therapy programme for rehabilitation often find undertaking their physical therapy boring. Adherence levels are often low, and the amount of physical therapy undertaken by the patient is self-reported when undertaking rehabilitation in the home or community setting or while not attended by their therapist as an in-patient.

LusioMATE is a wearable rehabilitation device that motivates patients to do more rehabilitation by combining movements with the playing of fun video games. Patients are able to do more meaningful and high-quality rehabilitation in the community, and the device can also be used by therapists in clinic settings in conjunction with other rehabilitation equipment, which means that LusioMATE can seamlessly fit into a range of clinical settings and specialties such as acute in-patient stroke rehabilitation, out-patient clinics and home/community-based rehabilitation.

Clinicians are able to access accurate, objective, real-time data allowing them to make informed clinical decisions regarding their patient’s movement goals instead of relying of self-reporting measures and they can adjust or create movement goals remotely.

LusioMATE also supports the implementation of a telerehabilitation programme to reduce the number of out-patient attendances. By helping patients undertake more physical movements and engage more with their rehabilitation programme, the goal is to encourage better outcomes, which can also impact future care costs.

Jamie Borg, Head of UK Operations and European and Middle East Regional Manager at Lusio Rehab UK, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 to launch LusioMATE to the Middle East market. Our product has already successfully been adopted in the UK and Australia and we look forward to extending its benefits to more patients. Out technology is unique in that it enables the development of fine and gross motor skills, can be used almost anywhere on the body and even people who can only move a few millimeters can enjoy the games as much as someone with full movement. The goal is to provide a novel tech solution to motivate patients, while providing clinicians with valuable data to improve outcomes.”

LusioMATE was initially developed for children with cerebral palsy but has since been adopted to help patients of all ages with a range of conditions, including Parkinson’s, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and spinal injuries.

The technology provides an ecosystem of a wearable device, therapy gaming platform and a clinician dashboard for monitoring and prescribing remotely. It connects to all smart phones and tablets (Android and iOS), smart TVs and TV boxes, enabling patients to play games designed to stimulate, engage and create motivation for movement, and to help in the achievement of rehabilitation and all general physical therapy goals.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are delighted to welcome Lusio Rehab onboard the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022. We look forward to support them in their goals to carve out a new market in the Middle East for LusioMATE. The device is a brilliant example of innovative health technology being used to improve the lives of patients and clinicians.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, Lusio Rehab will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 - H2.H50M.

