Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Laundryheap, the world’s fastest-growing on-demand laundry and dry cleaning platform, has announced its electric bike delivery initiative, seen for the first time in the region.

In line with the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable services, the pilot e-bike will inaugurate the streets of Dubai Downtown and Marina from 15 December 2021. The launch of the electric bike in the region comes from its strong success since Laundryheap’s introduction of the electric bikes in London. The initiative sees a positive sustainability impact as one bike could do 1000 deliveries covering 3000 km saving 300 liters of fuel in a month. Following the introduction of its first bike, Laundryheap aims to introduce its fleet of e-bikes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi within the next year, spearheading its sustainability initiative in the region and further establishing Laundryheap as a leader within the industry for reducing its impact on the environment.

The initiative goes hand in hand with Laundryheap’s recent rebranding, which not only saw a new visual face for the leader in laundry and dry cleaning services, it also announced further sustainable measures being implemented across the brand. Laundryheap has now fine tuned it’s washes to minimise energy loss without impacting quality. Some of the other measures in place are replacing plastic bags with cotton laundry bags that are reused multiple times by the customer, use of biodegradable detergents to improve water treatment and the quality of wastewater. Also additionally moving over to central boilers that reduce energy demands and help recycle steam in the drying process.

Mayur Bommai, Co Founder, Chief of Global Logistics & Managing Director UAE said: With our ongoing growth in the region and focus on sustainable practices, the Laundryheap electric bike initiative was a natural next step for us in the region, especially seeing the outstanding feedback the electric bikes have had in London. In the UAE, where sustainability is at the forefront of focus, including Vision 2030, the National Agenda 2021 and the UAE being the recent appointment as the host for COP28, we not only want to commit to these milestones, but to challenge them and and showcase how sustainability is the strong part of our brands growth. For Laundryheap, we look forward to leading the way when it comes to the future of electric vehicle deliveries in the UAE.”

As the only 24 hour laundry service in the region, Laundryheap’s growth has gone from strength to strength.

With sustainability at its core, Laundryheap boasts a powerful logistics support team and state-of-the-art routing technology to enable sustainable route optimization. The company uses vehicles with better fuel consumption and regional fencing technology that allows reducing waste in vehicle mileage. The laundry service leader has also fostered strong partnerships with leading brands in the region including Emirates Airlines, Talabat and ADNOC.

-Ends-

For further information about Laundryheap, please contact:

Natalie Flavin, Definition | natalie@definitionagency.com

ABOUT LAUNDRYHEAP

Laundryheap was established in 2014 and is the world's largest on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service. The platform allows users to have their laundry collected, washed, ironed and returned to them in a guaranteed turnaround time of 24 hours.

The company operates across 11 international markets including: UK, US, Ireland, the Netherlands, the UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Since launching, Laundryheap has cleaned over 10 million items of clothing and grown by 1663% in three years, placing them on Deloittes list of fastest growing companies in the UK in 2019.

To learn more about Laundryheap, please visit https://www.laundryheap.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021