Cairo : Complementing its role in establishing reliance on modern digital solutions to raise various core sectors quality and efficiency, and supporting the Sustainability Development Goals with the leading business solutions and systems company LABS, an SAP Gold partner, today announced wining the SAP Award in Industry category in Hack2Building for innovative ideas using artificial intelligence technologies.

The challenge was setup among all SAP partners, as well as innovators and people with value-added ideas worldwide, in two main categories: Industry and Business.The idea of LABS was to provide an agricultural solution based on free satellite images from the Google Earth application, before analyzed using artificial intelligence techniques to provide an integrated view of agricultural crop specifications and the ideal irrigation methods for each region, with a view to improving the operating system of the agricultural process, raising crop quality, and providing tools to measure production and return on sales.

The idea also provides proposals for sales and packaging methods.

In response to this statement, Ahmed Ammar, Vice President of LABS Commercial and Expansion, stated: "We are proud of this achievement that we managed to attain using artificial intelligence technologies by our ambitious development team, who believes in the importance of their role in supporting the company's position and their ability to innovate in the digital transformation process which maximizes the benefits of the digital revolution for all key sectors.

Ammar noted that SAP is a leading company in supporting innovation and creativity that believes in the importance of providing access to its technical platforms and smart solutions for all, reflecting its clear desire to engage constructively in shaping the future of digital transformation and upgrading all sectors and industries at the global level. "

It’s worth noting that LABS is currently working on turning the idea into a saleable commercial product capable of providing access to all interested in agriculture. LABS gave its new product the brand name “Maize Merise”.

