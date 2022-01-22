Kuwait: Forrester listed KPMG as a ‘leader’ in its latest report — The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021. This was an upshot of the global market research company’s in-depth evaluation of 12 of the world’s key data management service providers (DMSPs) based on 22 criteria.

Majid Makki, Director, Head of Management Consulting and Technology Advisory at KPMG in Kuwait, said, “KPMG emerged as the second-best professional services provider in terms of data management as well as strategic capabilities. The organization also performed exceptionally well in the domain of data governance, data security and privacy, data integration, training and literacy, data platform capabilities, community, and business impact, finishing ahead of several major players.”

With AI becoming an integral part of business and customer experience, the report also laid emphasis on what DMSP customers should be on the lookout for — businesses that are providing full-stack data engineering skills for distributed applications and automation and improving data operations as well as data literacy of their business stakeholders.

“While we are excited about this outcome, we are also laser-focused on leveraging our approach toward data integration to help clients drive desired results in an efficient, reliable and cost-effective way while still delivering on the commitments,” Makki concluded.

In the report, Forrester mentioned that ‘client references praise KPMG’s translation of business expertise to projects and ability to generate actionable guidance, all while demonstrating delivery excellence’.

The study stressed on how KPMG’s human-centric and business approach, along with the expansion of its Lighthouse network, is helping clients in turning data into a strategic asset. It further highlighted that ‘organizations seeking a partner that has a strong methodology to connect data to process and decision flows will find that KPMG is exceptional in this approach and will help them with its unique but pragmatic strategy and services’.

