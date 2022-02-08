DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris has announced a global strategic alliance with digital intelligence company ABBYY. The agreement expands the longtime partnership to now include the integration of Kodak Alaris’ award-winning information capture solutions with ABBYY’s industry-leading low-code/no-code, cloud-based intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, Vantage, to help organizations successfully transform documents into actionable data.

As part of the expanded alliance, Kodak Alaris and ABBYY will offer a technical integration of the Kodak INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution and Vantage. Together, Kodak Alaris and ABBYY will drive automation initiatives on a global level and create opportunities for both companies and their partners to solve a variety of document processing challenges for customers.

The INfuse Solution from Kodak Alaris integrates seamlessly with partner applications to create solutions that make it easy to capture data and deliver it directly into business processes. When integrated with intelligent automation platforms, customers achieve an automated end-to end solution for fast, effortless invoice processing. Kodak Alaris will also offer a connector to Vantage and have access to a library of document skills available from the ABBYY Marketplace this year.

The INfuse Scanner quickly digitizes documents of all types, and the data is delivered directly to the ABBYY Vantage platform. ABBYY Vantage provides pre-trained document skills that make it easy for businesses to read and understand the content and context from documents of any type with a high degree of accuracy. Vantage automatically extracts and classifies incoming documents, routes them to the appropriate business processes, and learns from every document to continuously improve straight-through-processing rates.

“We are delighted to partner with ABBYY and look forward to working together to help our joint customers accelerate their automation strategies and increase productivity,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager at Kodak Alaris. “Our global partnerships provide customers and channel partners with access to best-in-class solutions to capture, extract, and process data from a variety of document formats and channels. The combination of Kodak Alaris’ expertise in information capture with ABBYY’s digital intelligence platforms will help customers accelerate their digital transformation and optimize their business processes.”

“Vantage completely reimagines how Kodak Alaris can solve document processing challenges for its customers by now having a more agile, yet powerful IDP solution that easily integrates into INfuse,” commented Bruce Orcutt, SVP of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “We are pleased that Kodak Alaris’ ecosystem of customers and partners now have a low-code/no-code, easy-to-consume option and to expand our partnership with Kodak Alaris.”

