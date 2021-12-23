Attesting to its vision of meeting clients’ needs and exceeding their expectations, Oman Investment and Finance Company, Khedmah, constantly seeks to expand its wide portfolio of services to target all segments of the community. The popular app strives to offer a plethora of unique and seamless solutions, that also include broadband subscriptions from Awasr and Omantel.

Along with Khedmah’s wide array of solutions, customers can now apply for Omantel or Awasr broadband subscription through a selected number of branches across the Sultanate including but not limited to MBD, Al Amerat, Barka, Mawaleh, Nakhal, Al Awabi, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Sohar, Abri and many more. Consumers can also subscribe to Awasr internet through Khedmah app and avail themselves plenty of other services at the same time. For further information regarding these services, please contact Khedmah call centre on 24727272.

Through Khedmah branches and electronic platforms, customers can easily pay their electricity, water and telephone bills, recharge their phone, and also pay their electricity prepaid meter bills. In addition, customers can make payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and recharge entertainment subscriptions.

Khedmah recently added a new service in the field of collecting vehicle insurance premiums. Through the direct integration between Khedmah and the systems of Dhofar Insurance Company, customers of Dhofar insurance can now pay the insurance premiums for renewal of their vehicle insurance through the app and website. Customers can also now benefit from a gamut of Oman Post & ASYAD Express services outside their working hours through a selected number of Khedmah branches.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection & debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. The company’s 68 various branches and e-payment channels allow customers to easily pay their electricity, water and telecommunications bills and avail of other value-added services as well.

