- The program will feature an extensive 5-day workshop covering the essentials of e-commerce, commencing September 21st

- Applicants to the E-Commerce Acceleration Program will be accepted based on strict criteria

- Successful entrepreneurs will earn the opportunity to be invited to an exclusive 8-week training program to further enhance their e-commerce capacity

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has officially announced the launch of the E-Commerce Acceleration Program, a training program that focuses on helping entrepreneurs with their e-commerce capabilities and capacity. The program strives to help deliver real results that impact the entrepreneur’s bottom line, generate profit, expand their brand’s exposure and improve customer engagement. The E-Commerce Acceleration Program will roll out as a 5-day capacity building workshop which will provide entrepreneurs with an e-commerce readiness assessment; how to set up an e-commerce store and develop an operational model; how to drive traffic to and build awareness of the store; and how entrepreneurs can measure their marketing and sales. The 5-day program will take place on September 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th and October 4th. The E-Commerce Acceleration Program also provides the participating entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their e-commerce capabilities for a chance to be invited to further training under the program.

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: “The E-Commerce Acceleration Program provides entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to gain insights and resources from industry experts in the field of e-commerce. The retail space has seen substantial changes in recent years, with the evolution of digital technologies and their integration into the retail market. It’s now essential for entrepreneurs to understand how to apply e-commerce practices to their businesses. Understanding digital has become a prerequisite to entering the market, whereas in previous times it was only for a select few of innovative businesses. Thus, we see it as our duty and responsibility as the UAE’s leading enterprise developer to equip our entrepreneurs with digital resources and industry insights through programs such as this.”

Her Excellency added: “I look forward to seeing the outcomes from this innovative program which encourages entrepreneurs to meet and surpass industry standards. Those that showcase a high level of expertise and scalability within their businesses will be invited to attend a special extension of the program, where we will enable them to expand their businesses over an 8-week course.”

Entrepreneurs who apply to be part of the inaugural edition of the E-Commerce Acceleration Program will be required to meet a strict criterion to be accepted. Hopeful applicants will have to meet a set criterion which will comprise of, but not be limited to, enterprise size, the types of products that are sold, previous experience with e-commerce and overall business expertise.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted until September 14th. Applicants will be informed about the status of their application on September 15th, prior to commencing the program on September 21st. If successful they will be required to make a one-time payment of AED 350.

The link to registration can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y6s3nhxu.