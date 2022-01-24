PHOTO
Cairo: Based on its strategy to provide new tech opportunities for youth and further expand e-commerce, Jumia, the e-commerce leader in Egypt, officially announced the launch of the new Tech Center in Alexandria Governorate, during the first quarter of 2022. The Tech Center is the first regional center for technology and software development in the country.
This is the second Tech center in Egypt after the company announced the opening of its first ever, tech center in Africa, based in Cairo. The center contributes in providing job opportunities for youth and giving them a great opportunity to be part of the digital innovation happening in Egypt and Africa.
The new center will serve 11 countries in Africa in which Jumia operates in: Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Senegal.
Since Covid-19 outbreak, e-commerce has become a necessity and not a luxury. Businesses in e-commerce grew due to the increasing demand from consumers to buy online in order to avoid any face-to-face infections. Jumia succeeded in maintaining its well-trained cadres of employees as well as its customers, by taking into consideration strict precautionary measures. Jumia Index, 2021 showed a consumer increase and shift to everyday products.
Commenting during the launch, Engineer Hesham Safwat, CEO of Jumia Egypt, confirmed that “With this Tech Center, Jumia aims to contribute to Egypt becoming a center for entrepreneurship in electronic payments and software development in Egypt but also in Africa, allowing the transfer of expertise to the rest of the surrounding countries and providing electronic payment solutions that guarantee consumer security and ease of use”
The company aims to transform Egypt into a center for electronic payments and a center for developing software for ICT sector through this tech center while relying on trained engineers and developers.
Safwat added that Egypt's selection as a headquarters for this tech center is a result of its insightful vision in transforming Egypt into a promising market for e-commerce. Furthermore, the improvement of the Egyptian economy and its achievement of positive growth rates over the past years that is a result of the economic reform program and the political leadership's interest in the digital transformation subject.
The tech centers in Cairo and Alexandria include about 150 technical specialists from different Egyptian governorates who have been hired and trained at the highest professional level. This is to reach the expansions carried out by Jumia Group in Africa. Also, we aim to double the number by the end of 2022.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.