Cairo: Based on its strategy to provide new tech opportunities for youth and further expand e-commerce, Jumia, the e-commerce leader in Egypt, officially announced the launch of the new Tech Center in Alexandria Governorate, during the first quarter of 2022. The Tech Center is the first regional center for technology and software development in the country.

This is the second Tech center in Egypt after the company announced the opening of its first ever, tech center in Africa, based in Cairo. The center contributes in providing job opportunities for youth and giving them a great opportunity to be part of the digital innovation happening in Egypt and Africa.

The new center will serve 11 countries in Africa in which Jumia operates in: Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Senegal.

Since Covid-19 outbreak, e-commerce has become a necessity and not a luxury. Businesses in e-commerce grew due to the increasing demand from consumers to buy online in order to avoid any face-to-face infections. Jumia succeeded in maintaining its well-trained cadres of employees as well as its customers, by taking into consideration strict precautionary measures. Jumia Index, 2021 showed a consumer increase and shift to everyday products.

Commenting during the launch, Engineer Hesham Safwat, CEO of Jumia Egypt, confirmed that “With this Tech Center, Jumia aims to contribute to Egypt becoming a center for entrepreneurship in electronic payments and software development in Egypt but also in Africa, allowing the transfer of expertise to the rest of the surrounding countries and providing electronic payment solutions that guarantee consumer security and ease of use”

The company aims to transform Egypt into a center for electronic payments and a center for developing software for ICT sector through this tech center while relying on trained engineers and developers.

Safwat added that Egypt's selection as a headquarters for this tech center is a result of its insightful vision in transforming Egypt into a promising market for e-commerce. Furthermore, the improvement of the Egyptian economy and its achievement of positive growth rates over the past years that is a result of the economic reform program and the political leadership's interest in the digital transformation subject.

The tech centers in Cairo and Alexandria include about 150 technical specialists from different Egyptian governorates who have been hired and trained at the highest professional level. This is to reach the expansions carried out by Jumia Group in Africa. Also, we aim to double the number by the end of 2022.

