Over $500 billion worth of goods flow through the JAGGAER Enterprise Commerce Network every year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : JAGGAER has revealed its vision for the Middle East and the rest of the world for 2022 and beyond, with Autonomous Commerce taking centre stage to overcome challenges surrounding supply chain disruptions, material scarcity and the global talent shortage.

In the last twenty years, consumer commerce has evolved from a brick-and-mortar retail experience characterised by limited selection and inconvenience to a fully realised e-commerce experience characterised by greater selection, lower prices and elevated service levels. This transformation, known as the consumer commerce revolution, was borne of online marketplaces, world-class business processes and intelligent automation.

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales Middle East & Africa, JAGGAER, said: “A range of factors are forcing business leaders to rethink our traditional enterprise commerce model.

“Enterprise buyers in the Middle East need more dependable sources of supply, greater selection and lower prices. Enterprise suppliers need a continuous stream of smart-match recommendations aligning their capabilities with specific buyer needs to grow their revenues and expand their businesses. The Autonomous Commerce revolution, akin to the consumer commerce revolution that came before it, is delivering these benefits to both enterprise buyers and suppliers.”

With over five million global suppliers on its Enterprise Commerce Network and US$500 billion worth of goods flowing through its network, JAGGAER provides enterprise buyers access to myriad sources of supply that are tightly aligned with their specific needs.

JAGGAER’s Digital Mind solution uses AI and machine learning to deliver these smart-match recommendations, which are a boon for enterprise buyers looking to reduce supplier risk and suppliers looking to grow their revenues. Over $500 billion worth of goods flowed through JAGGAER’s Enterprise Commerce Network in 2021.

JAGGAER’s Digital Mind solution also autonomously executes many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce, mitigating the talent shortage by freeing employees to focus on more strategic, high-value activities.

Jason Busch, CEO of Spend Matters, the intelligence procurement platform, said: “For decades, procurement teams have been asked to do more with less. But in the pandemic era, the ‘asks’ have increased further, even as private and public sector organisations confront hiring and retention challenges at all levels of the org chart.

“The types of investment that JAGGAER is making in AI and machine learning through Digital Mind and its Autonomous Commerce initiatives bring the promise of helping procurement teams to become more efficient while also identifying and executing on new opportunities to drive savings, cost avoidance and spend impact.”

Concluding, Mosbeh said: “Three years ago, we laid out a vision for what an Autonomous Commerce world would look like for enterprises.

“Autonomous Commerce calls for solutions that are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We’ve been deploying solutions that embody these principles ever since. Now that we’re well on our way to delivering on the promise of Autonomous Commerce, we decided to unveil our strategy publicly. We’re excited to be leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution and putting our customers in a position to thrive during this transformational shift,” he added.

-Ends-

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

Media Contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022