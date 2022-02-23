United Arab Emirates, Dubai: J Club, Dubai's pre-eminent lifestyle and wellness club has been recently awarded “Best Facility of the Year” during the 8th edition of the prestigious Fit Awards Middle East, Large Clubs’ category with 1000+ members. Desmond Cawley, Director of Health and Fitness at J Club has received the award during the 2022 FIT Awards ceremony which took place on February 15, at Soho Garden, Dubai.

Organized by Sports 360, Reps Middle East, and supported by Dubai Sports Council, the 2022 Fit Awards Middle East is the only award of its kind in the region, with a total of 20 categories, rewarding those in various business disciplines and individuals who are making a difference.

Located at the luxurious resorts of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, and Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, J Club’s exclusive memberships combine world-class hospitality, the latest innovations in sports and leisure facilities, and personalized, thoughtful service for a lifestyle experience that encompasses mind, body, and soul. With a knowledgeable team of experts, including certified personal trainers, endurance coaches, and wellness professionals, J Club combines the best of fitness, leisure, spa, and wellness, offering its members a holistic, curated, and personalized experience that inspires them to keep moving forward.

The fitness industry in the Middle East comprises of more than 15,000 registered professionals across more than 500 venues. As the industry grows and as a way to validate the excellence of professionals in the region, Fit awards recognizes and rewards those who have made this industry a success across all the diverse health & fitness segments. As part of the shortlisting process, applicants were evaluated on excellence in areas such as member recruitment and retention, staff training and expertise, customer satisfaction, services provided, marketing, USP and more. Finalists were then evaluated by a panel of judges who discussed the findings and placed their final votes.

J Club offers a unique blend of state-of-the-art personalized wellness services and fitness facilities with 11 tennis courts and outdoor gyms using latest high-tech equipment. The club has partnered with world class partners in all aspects, including Patrick Mouratoglou for The Mouratoglou Tennis Academy; Huna Aquatics Swimming; Elite Sports Performance taking care of its Elite Sports Performance Centre; and squash where they are partnered with professional coaches. For more information: https://www.thejclub.com/web/guest

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riveria, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group’s Michelin stared Shang High, L’Olivo and Il Riccio restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

About J Club

J Club is the ultimate lifestyle destination launched by Jumeirah Group that gives its members exclusive access to the very best health and wellness facilities.

Empowering people to enjoy every aspect of life, J Club combines unsurpassed leisure, wellness, and fitness facilities from across Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts in Dubai: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Jumeirah Al Qasr.

For more information on packages please contact info@thejclub.com

