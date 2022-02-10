International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry United Arab Emirates will organize in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 27 March - 1 April, the Second Edition of “High End Congress of Economic Diplomacy”, a landmark event that will gather participants from over 170 countries, respectively members of the Government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and prominent hey-people of the participating countries.

The 2nd Edition will be an event held over a period of 6 days, during which those present at the Congress will take part at the most important events of the period.

On the first day (March 28th), the delegation will be present in Abu Dhabi at Business meetings with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Business meetings with Aldar Properties, Meeting with the Government of Abu Dhabi Economic Development Department.

The second day (March 29th), the “High-End Congress Of Economic Diplomacy” delegates will participate in EXPO2020 - Dubai Exhibition Center, at the Annual Investment Meeting - an event of extraordinary importance attended by Heads of State Presidents, Country Ministers, Dignitaries and Government Officials from more than 170 countries.

The third day (March 30th) will also start at EXPO2020, as the “High-End Congress of Economic Diplomacy” delegation will attend the Opening of International Humanitarian, an event hosted by EXPO2020.

March 31st is the day dedicated to discovering the beauty of Dubai: enjoying unforgettable aerial views of Dubai on an exciting helicopter ride and one of the most spectacular shows in the world - “La Perle by Dragone.”

“We are honored to host the second edition of High-End Congress of Economic Diplomacy in two of the United Arab Emirates - Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be a highly diplomatic, economic and business event. We are all also honored to be able to participate at two of the most important events on the EXPO2020 Dubai agenda, EXPO2020 Dubai being itself an historic event. We wish and, due to the experience of last year's Congress in Dubai, we know that this Edition will also be a success from the perspective of diplomatic, economic and business interconnectivity between countries” – Cristina Ciobanu, Chairman IUBCCI UAE & President of Diplomacy Chamber of Commerce Romania/UAE.

-Ends-

About High End Congress of Economic Diplomacy

Each edition is organized in one different country, and the guests are brand representatives from the Government, from the diplomatic environment, from the private business environment, representatives of the most important institutions and companies both from the host country and from over 30 other countries. Each edition of the Congress is adapted to the economic and business environment of the host country, and depending on the panels the number of participants from other countries varies.

First edition was organized in Dubai, October 2021, and was attended by ambassadors from 60 countries, presidents of the Bilateral Chambers of Commerce, diplomats, government officials as well as investment funds and key business people from around the world. Together they have brought solutions to improve diplomatic relations between countries and to increase global economic stability. Speakers included ambassadors from 15 countries such as the USA, China, India or the UK, presenting development opportunities, needs, and interests in their countries.

About International Union of Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry United Arab Emirates

IUBCCI UAE connects closely with the diplomatic community to facilitate collaboration between their countries and the U.A.E. public and private sector leaders to further a common economic interest and cooperate on solutions for the global economy and security. IUBCCI UAE is dedicated to supporting the creation of a global economic harmony, helping small and medium-sized enterprises to raise their products and services, and to emphasize the important role they play in the world economy.

