The Israel Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai will be holding different events during the food, agriculture and livelihoods week that will start on the 17th of February and run until the 23rd of February, 2022.

The first event will be held on the 20th until the 22nd of February by The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Organisation, the Volcani Institute and Start-Up Nation Central, entitled “Innovative Agriculture & Food for All”. The three-day event is geared towards policymakers, researchers and start-ups from around the world to showcase Israel’s expertise and innovation in the field of agriculture.

The event will focus on growing fresh and healthy food under extreme weather conditions in the wake of the global climate crisis. As an international knowledge centre, Israel is an incubator for agriculture research and start-ups, and can offer creative solutions to growing climate challenges. The three-day event will also showcase developments in the field of food production, including technologies to improve the quality and quantity of produce, how to reduce the use of pesticides, dealing with increasing desertification, the development of protein-rich foods, technologies to streamline work, how to reduce irrigation, soil loss and erosion, tree conservation, the utilisation of solar energy and more.

Oded Forer, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development said: "Six months ago, Israel and UAE formulated a first-of-its-kind collaboration agreement for cooperation on research and innovation, including development of strains of produce suitable for growing in desert conditions. This agreement is yet another step forward as we establish agricultural and trade relations to serve mutual interests. Israel has always been a global leader in agriculture, and today Israeli agri-tech plays a key role in finding innovative solutions to address climate change and our food security. The Expo event puts this in the spotlight."

Israeli Companies will present technologies from the following companies: CropX , See Tree, Taranis, Tevel Aerobotics, Manna irrigation, XSense , Netafim , Collplant, Salicrop, BeeHero , Equinom, BioBee, Hargol Foodtech, Strauss Group, Aleph Farms, Trendlines Agtech, Vertical Field Ltd.

The second event will be held by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), from the 23rd until the 24th of February, 2022. The first day is entitled “Innovative Desert Agriculture and Food Security”. The day will feature panel discussions such as; “UAE-IL Women of the Agri-food-Tech World” and “Israel-UAE Forum of Desert Accelerators”. The second day is entitled “The Wonder of Agriculture and Vineyards in the Desert”. The day will include two sessions entitled “Research as a Basis for Desert Agriculture and Vineyards” and “The Rebirth of a Country of Wine”, starting at 4pm until 7:30pm.

The agriculture week events at the Israel pavilion will feature senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, KKL-JNF, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and ground breaking researchers, who are leading Israeli agriculture and agri-tech to promote local and global food security.

According to data from Start-Up Nation Central, the agrifood-tech sector has seen fundraising records reach $833 million in 2021. Israel's agricultural capabilities, developed over decades with technological expertise, experienced industry skillsets and strong academic and government infrastructure, have provided a strong platform for the development of companies in the field. Today Israeli technologies are providing solutions to problems across the food value chain from seed-to-fork, with global leadership in multiple domains.

About the Israeli Pavilion

Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

