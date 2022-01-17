Dubai, UAE – Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control and workforce management solutions, is expanding its portfolio of touchless biometric offerings with IXM TFACE, a highly versatile dual-biometric device. This solution provides the high security, convenience, and functionality of face recognition and fingerprint along with mobile credentials at an affordable price point. Inspired by IXM TITAN, TFACE is the ideal solution for enterprises of all sizes.

“TFACE is our latest answer to today’s strict demands for workplace security,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium. “Not every workforce demands the power of TITAN – TFACE is our response to this because it combines the security of face recognition with an affordable price point for first-time biometric installations or new installations that replace antiquated biometrics with face recognition.”

TFACE is designed to satisfy a variety of access control and workforce management needs with fast and accurate dual-biometric authentication. The performance of TFACE is the result of two SONY 8MP cameras (RGB and infrared) and a 500dpi optical fingerprint sensor which ensure reliable and accurate face recognition and fingerprint authentication in less than 1 second. The solution is powered by a quad-core 2.2GHz processor and runs secure Android OS to expertly blend security for the business with ease of use for its staff. Other desirable features include high-speed touchless face recognition and mask detection, both of which are relevant to today’s ever-evolving mandates for touchless security and mask-wearing at worksites.

While TITAN is well suited for industrial applications, TFACE is better suited for enterprise applications. With a user capacity of up to 25,000 people for 1:N face recognition, TFACE is built with a 2.4” LCD touchscreen for tracking time or displaying notificiations, customizable LEDs for panel feedback, and up to four authentication factors (face + fingerprint + digital or RFID card + PIN) for a high level of security.

Additional features of IXM TFACE include:

Mobile credentials (digital card and dynamic QR code)

Mask detection

Liveness detection for anti-spoofing

Auto-on Time of Flight (ToF) sensor

PoE+ for ease of installation

Corning® Gorilla® Glass LCD

Intercom for door communication

Invixium will be officially launching TFACE at Intersec 2022, where the company will be exhibiting at booth S1-D12 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1. The company’s return to Intersec after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 continues Invixium’s tradition of exciting new product launches at the show.

About Invixium

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with presence in India, Middle East, UK, USA, Latin America, and Africa, Invixium designs and manufactures modern biometric solutions that leverage the latest technologies to provide businesses with a unified end-to-end solution for access control, workforce management and health screening at entrances. Our fully integrated hardware, software, and mobile platform solution helps improve the health, safety, productivity, and security of enterprises and industries using accurate data capture and intelligent data analytics.

With 1000s of products sold in over 60 countries and deployments at major enterprises and industries across a broad spectrum of verticals, Invixium strives to provide industry-leading biometric solutions that are not only visually stunning, but also intuitive for ease of use and install. Invixium products are proudly Made in Canada. For more information, visit invixium.com.

