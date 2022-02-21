Therefore, the development of human resources is a prerequisite for the progress of any nation due to its role in bringing up a generation that can shoulder such a responsibility. The Sultanate of Oman has always placed significant importance for the development of its national human resources so as to address any challenges it might face in its pursuit for progress and prosperity.

Omantel is one of such leading organizations in Oman that attributes great priority to the development of human resources. Since its inception, Omantel has always sought to provide its employees with a conducive environment for development and growth. It has also been among the leading organizations in Oman to establish an in-house training center back in 1978. The center has provided the entire telecom sector with talented Omanis who are currently holding leadership positions in different organizations in the Sultanate.

Omantel’s investment in the development of human resources has been in accordance with its clear strategy aimed at establishing a work culture that promotes innovation, attracts and retains the best talent as well as provides a world-class HR services for employees.

The company’s new human resources strategy started in 2008 during the integration of operations of Omantel and Oman Mobile and the transfer of both entities employees to the company’s previous headquarters in Mawaleh in 2010. This strategy, which is a reflection of the main objectives of the company's general strategy, covered many aspects related to human resources, the most important of which was creating a unified business culture that is aligned with the company's new operating model. This strategy aimed also at developing competencies, building a clear database of all employees, improving and automating HR Unit services. Omantel has also developed an operational model and a clear authority matrix to empower its employees and to in the Company’s operating model.

This strategy contributed not only to overcome the challenges faced by the company in the market but also to create a positive work environment capable of attracting and retaining the best talent. This strategy included many initiatives and projects, such as Kafaat (competencies) Academies, which provided employees with the capabilities, skills, knowledge and experience needed to achieve continued success. The skills that employees acquired were unique and exclusive as they focused not only on technical and functional skills but also on ways to enable them to keep pace with rapid technology developments in the world.

Competencies Academies were established in partnership with reputable universities and institutes to provide the latest distance learning courses that focus on future disciplines. The courses have been provided through advanced digital platforms. At the end of these courses, certificates with worldwide recognition are given to eligible participants who pass the required tests. One of the most important universities that Omantel has partnered with was the prestigious Stanford University in the United States, which is ranked second in the world in the fields of computer science, information technology and support services. Omantel has also financed several researches related to innovation, information technology and communication. The company has also signed an agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is considered one of the most prestigious educational institutions in US and the world in the fields of technology, computer science, information systems and operations research. This program also included leadership development. An agreement was also signed with the prestigious Georgetown University in the US to implement a number of special programs targeting the company's leaders. Omantel has also partnered with Harvard Business University to provide several courses and grant specialized certificates. All these initiatives were aimed to develop the company's employees and enable them to keep abreast of the latest developments at the administrative and technical level.

During 2021 only, 1,601 employees benefited from this Program through 10,453 training opportunities in various fields, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The program aimed at continuously enhancing the capabilities and skills of Omantel’s employees. During this period, Omantel had harnessed digital technologies and distance learning solutions as an alternative to the traditional learning and training process.

In order to maximize the benefit and rationalize the costs of training, Omantel has implemented a successful initiative that focuses on transferring expertise and knowledge among employees.

Omantel plays a major role in recruiting students from various universities and colleges and training them in various sectors and specializations of the company under the supervision of experienced specialists. The company also holds virtual lectures and workshops to provide students with hands-on experiences, besides other technical skills. The virtual training focuses on technical areas related to artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and smart cities in order to enhance the competencies and skills of undergraduates by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge they need to enter the labor market and empowering them to meet the current and future needs of the labor market.

It is worth mentioning that Omantel has trained a large number students last year. The training program, which covered the various technical and administrative departments within the company, enabled the students to acquire the required practical and professional knowledge.

Omantel also supports many programs and initiatives launched by various entities. In this regard, Omantel has joined hands with the Ministry of Education to develop a curriculum for information technology and programming chains in the first cycle (grades 1-4) for the basic education stage. The agreement aims to develop an educational curriculum to provide students with future skills and the Fourth Industrial Revolution skills. The initiative is in line with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy among many other goals. The curriculum will be applied to students from grades 1-4 in government schools, private monolingual schools, Diwan schools, the Royal Omani Orchestra, and Royal Oman Police schools, for a period of three academic years - starting from 2021/2022.

As part of its youth capacity-building programs, Omantel has also launched several social responsibility initiatives. Among the most important of these programs is the Upgrade program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and a number of other partners. It also introduced the Entrepreneurship Award in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mehnaty (my profession) and other programs and initiatives.

