The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced on Saturday that it would cover the new direct land road between Saudi Arabia and Oman with 100% of telecommunications networks.



The CITC said that the coverage would include the part located inside the Kingdom.



Thirty-four telecom towers have been installed in the new land road, which is distributed over a length of 564 km within Saudi Arabia.



This decision was made by the CITC to facilitate the travelers’ journey, which will give them the opportunity to stay connected on the road.



It is noteworthy that the road connecting Saudi Arabia with Oman was inaugurated on Wednesday Dec. 8. at a total cost of SR1,907,570,000,



The road will open wide prospects to enhance commercial exchange between Saudi Arabia and Oman, transport movement in a way that serves pilgrims and Umrah performers from Oman, in addition to serving the tourism and trade movements.



The road connecting the two countries is considered an engineering wonder that was implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, due to the difficult terrain and weather in the Empty Quarter area.

te