Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has been crowned ‘World’s Best Inflight internet Service Provider’ for the fifth consecutive year at the World Travel Tech Awards in recognition of the company’s market-leading GX Aviation and European Aviation Network (EAN).

The prestigious accolade from the sister event of the World Travel Awards was announced yesterday following an extensive year-long search for the world’s top travel technology brands, which attracted a record number of votes by industry professionals and members of the public from across the globe.

Inmarsat triumphed after experiencing its best ever year for passenger usage of its next-generation inflight broadband solutions in comparison to before the pandemic. The trend aligns with the results of Inmarsat’s 2021 Passenger Confidence Tracker, the largest global survey of its kind since the pandemic began, which found that digital solutions that keep passengers connected and minimise their contact with cabin crew and fellow passengers can go a long way in boosting confidence. In addition, 41% of the 10,000 respondents believed the ability to browse the internet, shop online, stream videos, enjoy social media and more during flights had increased even further in importance after the pandemic.

GX Aviation, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, has been activated on more than 550 aircraft to date, with approximately 1,000 additional aircraft in the order book. It has been selected by more than 35 airlines worldwide, including Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, AirAsia, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic and most recently, SAUDIA. EAN has also recorded a milestone year after crossing 270 aircraft activations, with more than 40 million passengers enjoying access to the service since it launched with British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, all part of the International Airlines Group (IAG).

Philippe Carette, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said: “Global aviation has faced many unprecedented challenges over the past two years. As one of the industry’s leading suppliers, Inmarsat has been working closer than ever with our airline customers as they navigate towards a profitable and sustainable recovery. We are proud that our best-in-class solutions are empowering many airlines to enhance their onboard experience and differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market, especially at a time when passenger expectations around inflight connectivity are continuing to evolve and amplify.

“The fact that we have received this accolade five years in a row following a vote by passengers, airlines and others from the travel industry is especially gratifying. It reinforces our position as a trusted market leader and is a testament to the exemplary work of our employees and partners during the last year.”

Inmarsat recently unveiled plans for ORCHESTRA, the communications network of the future, which will bring existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites together with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G to form an integrated, high-performance solution, unmatched by any existing or planned competitor offering. ORCHESTRA allows capacity to be boosted in high-density areas such as at airports, eliminating congested network ‘hot spots’ and ensuring the connectivity needs of aviation customers continue to be met well into the future, with capacity scaled directly to match their requirements.

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

