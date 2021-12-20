Manama, Bahrain : A team of students representing INJAZ Bahrain at the STEMEduHack, an innovation camp organized by Johnson & Johnson, Junior Achievement Europe and INJAZ Al-Arab, was announced as first place winners. The camp held on November 9 and 10 saw the participation of 20 teams of young talented students from 40 countries across the world.

The event commenced with an inspirational speech on STEM education and STEM-related career opportunities by business representatives from J&J and ended with an introduction of a business challenge, which groups of students are meant to tackle through creative solutions. Students were then matched with other teams coming from Africa and the Middle East in an aim to experience a unique moment of knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and to spotlight on the issues faced by students.

Team INJAZ Bahrain which included four talented students from Abdul Rahman Kanoo International School - ARKIS; Alia Alaali, Jassim Al Dosseri, Dana Kalbouneh and Bader Janahi were matched with students from Team Luxembourg to tackle the challenge through focusing joint efforts to introduce a personal care product of the future, one that would be launched and produced in 2050.

INJAZ Bahrain team alongside the Luxemburg team managed to pitch present an innovative product idea in front of the judging panel and were acknowledged as first place winners for their outstanding efforts.

Ms. Hana Sarwani, INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director said, “We are proud of our students who have relentlessly worked during the Innovation Camp to come up and deliver an innovative product which is a testimony of their limitless potentials and their outstanding hard work. The ICamp is a chance for the young generation to broaden their horizons beyond the classroom. A chance to bring something new to the table, and we are happy to see that our team made it to the first place.”

Mrs. Emma Rooney, Head of High School at ARKIS noted “This is such a wonderful example of what can happen when young people are given the opportunity to apply their learning to real-world situations. It highlights the importance for all of us as educators to stay focused on developing transferable 'higher order thinking' skills in our students so that they can excel at any challenge they are presented with.”

As Industry players continue to recalibrate how they segment consumers, prioritize channels, establish product portfolios, position their brands, and deploy service models, the launch of STEMEdueHACK in collaboration between J&J and JA is meant to call the young generation to action.

-Ends-

About INJAZ Bahrain:

The purpose of INJAZ Bahrain is to inspire and prepare young Bahrainis to succeed in a global economy. With the support of positive adult role models who volunteer their time, INJAZ Bahrain enables young students understand business, citizenship, economics, entrepreneurship, ethics/character, financial literacy, and work-readiness. INJAZ programs also encourage confidence and motivate young people to achieve their personal, educational, and career goals. These learning experiences establish the foundation upon which today’s students can acquire the skills and aptitudes necessary to succeed in a fast-changing world.

INJAZ Bahrain volunteers are supported by 19 committed community leaders who serve on the board of directors. These professionals provide the organization with valued guidance and support. In addition, INJAZ Bahrain works with a number of local collaborations and affiliations. These relationships ensure that efforts are not duplicated and that available resources are used in the most effective ways possible. Non-profit INJAZ Bahrain began serving the community in 2005. It is supported by funds generously granted by foundations and area businesses. Individuals also contribute to the organization, and they assist with fund-raising activities throughout the year. The organization is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide that has a presence in more than 119 countries around the world

For more information on INJAZ Bahrain, please call Hana Sarwani on 17225050 or visit www.injazbh.org

Media Contacts:

Ayah Albadri

ayah.albadri@hkstrategies.com

+973 39194773

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021