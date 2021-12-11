PHOTO
DUBAI – Indian sensation Neha Kakkar has so many strings to her bow, it is almost easy to forget that she rose to fame as a singer. The star, who is performing on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on 12 December, is also a music reality TV show judge and a social media sensation, as one of the most-followed Indian stars on Instagram and the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.
And it sounds like she is looking forward to the Expo concert. “The crowd, the energy and the festive vibe that Expo 2020 brings is very exciting,” she says. “It’s just the coolest international hotspot.”
“I feel my music is very contemporary, has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences instantly, with all age groups,” she continues.
Performing from an early age, and appearing in music videos, Kakkar is used to the pressures of fame, and is happy to share her experience with aspiring singers looking to follow in her footsteps. “My advice is to work hard, and be as versatile as possible,” she says. “Live life to the fullest, and spread happiness and love.”
Catch Neha Kakkar on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Sunday, 12 December at 2030 GST.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.