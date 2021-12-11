DUBAI – Indian sensation Neha Kakkar has so many strings to her bow, it is almost easy to forget that she rose to fame as a singer. The star, who is performing on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on 12 December, is also a music reality TV show judge and a social media sensation, as one of the most-followed Indian stars on Instagram and the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.

And it sounds like she is looking forward to the Expo concert. “The crowd, the energy and the festive vibe that Expo 2020 brings is very exciting,” she says. “It’s just the coolest international hotspot.”

“I feel my music is very contemporary, has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences instantly, with all age groups,” she continues.

Performing from an early age, and appearing in music videos, Kakkar is used to the pressures of fame, and is happy to share her experience with aspiring singers looking to follow in her footsteps. “My advice is to work hard, and be as versatile as possible,” she says. “Live life to the fullest, and spread happiness and love.”

Catch Neha Kakkar on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Sunday, 12 December at 2030 GST.

