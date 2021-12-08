IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Pyramids Group for Urban Development to bring a new luxury hotel to Egypt - InterContinental Cairo New Capital. Scheduled to open in early 2026, this signing reinforces IHG’s commitment to growing its brand portfolio in the country and solidify its presence in the luxury and lifestyle segment in the region.

Joining Holiday Inn New Assiut Asayla, Hotel Indigo Mountain View North Coast, Hotel Indigo Mountain View icity New Cairo, Hotel Indigo Mountain View icity 6th of October City and Hotel Indigo Mountain View Ain El Sokhna, the latest development marks the 6th IHG hotel to be signed in Egypt this year.

Featuring 300 luxurious rooms, InterContinental Cairo New Capital will be centrally located in the New Capital, a strategic city in Cairo, which was built as part of Egypt Vision 2030 to bolster the economic development of the country. The hotel will be located in the heart of the city, surrounded by landmarks such as the Presidential Palace, the Government Square, and the Opera.

The new development will offer leisure and business guests a wide range of dining options including an all-day and specialty restaurants, a rooftop bar, and café lounge. The hotel will also feature an outdoor and indoor pool, 250 sqm health club, 800 sqm spa, business center, and 8 meeting rooms.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “Egypt is an important market for us in the region, and we are delighted to be a part of, and contribute to the economic growth of country with a number of new signings this year, including the latest addition to our portfolio - InterContinental Cairo New Capital. We are honored to partner with Pyramids Group for Urban Development who have a distinct vision for their 45,000 square meter mixed-use development in the prime location of the New Administrative Capital in Cairo. We are confident that the new hotel will add great value to this development and cater to its elite clientele as well as take the legacy of our luxury portfolio forward with a best in class, brand defining product.”

Mr. Hisham el Kholy - Chairman, Pyramids Group for Urban Development said: “The concept of the development, its size and quality of the master plan makes it a unique destination. With IHG’s rich history and local experience in the country, combined with their international standards and global systems, we are confident that the hotel will be a great success and offer our guests a luxurious stay within the New Capital in Cairo.”

IHG currently operates 5 hotels in Egypt across eight brands including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites. A further 9 hotels are in the development pipeline, due to open within the next three to five years.

