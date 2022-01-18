Dubai, UAE – On Monday, 17 January, Rosatom kicked off its ‘Breakthrough Technologies for a Sustainable Future’ programme at the Dubai EXPO with sessions on adopting a human-centred approach to training and promoting engineering education through international partnerships.

Leaders and senior experts from international organisations, including Rosatom, DP World and the International Atomic Energy Agency, discussed the Human-Centricity Index as a universal tool for measuring social corporate sustainability, as well as ways to promote human resource development.

Maha Al Qattan, Chief People Officer at DP World, said that the way a company looks after its people is one of the most important factors for its success.

Speaking at the event, she added: “The government of the UAE reduced the working week from 5 days to 4.5, which gives people a great work-life balance”.

Al Qattan noted: “The biggest trend that I have seen in the region, and I think it is a global trend, is the move to digitisation. Digitisation is no longer an option for a company. To be relevant in today’s economy, you have to adopt technology to enable your business. And in this process we noticed the shortage of talent in the technology space.”

Al Qattan believes that because of today's remote work options,“you can hire talent anywhere in the world and they will do the work for you. So the war for talent in this space is not local, it is global. You are competing with Silicon Valley and startups.”

“DP World’s purpose is to enable global trade and make it more efficient, give businesses access to new markets, help economies expand and help GDPs to grow.”

Rosatom Deputy Director General for HR Tatiana Terentyeva, said: “Today we have a unique chance to raise the public profile of human-centricity. We will lay down the foundation for future human-centric partnerships. We will take one step further in prioritising human beings. By connecting our minds, we will create a better world and a more sustainable future. A sense of partnership among all stakeholders is as crucial as ever.

"Nuclear energy brings value to the world through clean energy, it provides access to high-quality food, clean water, it saves the lives of cancer patients. It creates new jobs, it helps reskill thousands of people and improves standards of living.”

Raoul Awad, Deputy Director General of Operation, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, UAE, commented: “Human-centricity is not only a tool, but a vision that empowers employees and our community, and transforms an organisationinto a learning organisation that gives back to their employees and to their community.”

Ramiro Pizarro, Chief Technical Adviser at the ILO’s Moscow Office, suggested considering four critical areas of progress: how enterprises contribute to inclusive economic growth to foster investment with large job creation potential; efforts to promote workers’ rights in accordance with international standards; how enterprises should contribute to universal social protection, starting with income security, employment protection and essential healthcare; and finally, strengthening the cooperation between governments and social partners on issues of common interest for developing a human-centric agenda for the future of work.

“More than 80% of companies face critical skill gaps, which actually hinders them from growing, employing more people, and being more business resilient,” said Matthias Thorn, Deputy Secretary-General, International Organization of Employers.

He added, “Employees have a key role to play to look after their employability. We know from global studies that 42% of all employees do not take up opportunities offered for lifelong learning by their employers, and this is not good enough”.

Rosatom, a global technological leader, is hosting ‘Breakthrough Technologies for a Sustainable Future’ week at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, UAE.

The week-long events programme, taking place on 17-24 January 2022, will highlight a wide range of technologies and their applications – including the latest nuclear innovations – aimed at improving quality of life and helping to tackle global social, economic and environmental challenges.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022