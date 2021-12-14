Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HP Inc. and Dynagraph have announced their collaboration to introduce HP Indigo and PageWide Press (PWP) technology for the first time to the UAE market. HP Indigo 7K digital press will be the first company’s product installed at Dynagraph premises. Like all other HP Indigo presses it offers endless applications using the widest range of media and over 30 specialty inks and aims to meet the changing world demands whilst maintaining agility, productivity, and innovation.

“Digital printing in the commercial arena as well as for labels, packaging and Folding cartons has been growing tremendously in the past years. Combined with the evolving consumer taste and the recent unprecedented moment of economic disruption, it is evident that now more than ever, it is our role as technology suppliers to bring wider choice of innovation to the digital printing market in the UAE”, says Adir Ariel, Central Europe, Middle East, Africa Regional Business Manager at HP.

Mass customization is the next frontier for both global brands and smaller companies, and HP is already helping brands, like Shutterfly and ePac take their customization further. Design runs that used to number in the tens of thousands can now be customized by unit, which makes labels, cases, POS materials and direct mail more relevant and personal than before. Through the speed and agility of HP Digital Presses, brands are able to interact with real world events, for example Cadbury creating a limited-edition Liverpool Football Club Champions Bar.

“In an ever-changing market, whether it is Labels, Flexible packaging, General commercial or even folding carton printing, the landscape has forever been changed by the impact of Covid-19. HP Indigo can address all the key areas where these changes have been highlighted in the current print production methods. Whether it be supply chain management and digital inventory with Print on demand supply; predictability of colour, cost, repeatability; even regulatory compliance – HP Indigo adds Value to markets where previously the focus was only on Volume,” comments Ronnie Louw, Regional Sales Manager at Dynagraph.

Building on HP’s reputation of creating smart efficient solutions, the new technology brought by HP Indigo is set to give users high quality production and performance that allows for unlimited applications and opportunities.

