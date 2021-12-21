Dubai : Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has received the prestigious Crystal XPS certification, endorsing the company’s plate quality and printing excellence.

In a statement, Hotpack said that it is the first company in the entire Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to bag the certificate, a significant indicator of the packaging major’s focus on globally benchmarked standards and processes.

“We consider the certification as a feather in our cap, and an endorsement of our focus on quality. Being an Esko XPS Crystal Certified Partner means that Hotpack can now offer best-in-class plate quality and printing excellence to the highest standards. We are also delighted that we are the first company in the region to have attained this,” said Hotpack Group Managing Director P.B. Abdul Jebbar.

Hotpack said thanks to technology, highly consistent digital flexo plates can be produced by simultaneous and optimally controlled main and reverse UV exposure at is manufacturing facilities.

“We are a customer-centric organization and our investments have always been focused on advanced niche technology that will enable us to provide customers with the best quality of printing that will exceed their expectations,” Mr. Jebbar said.

Hotpack also strives to provide an extra level of quality assurance and reliability while following the best technical practices. Hotpack said that with the technology, it can now supply clients with standard screens (135/160 lpi), up to the absolute premium range with 250 lpi, delivering the best possible plate quality with the highest consistency and repeatability.

The XPS Crystal platemaking certification program focuses on the plate making process as well as on best-in-class print quality. The certification program is open to all XPS Crystal users.

The certification will also support the company’s thrust on export markets. The company currently exports to 100 countries across the world. Hotpack’s focus on quality has been possible because of its investments in fully automated, state-of-the-art factories at 4.O industry standards.

Hotpack’s complete range of disposable food packaging solutions include eco-friendly kraft boxes, trays, paper bags, paper cups, takeaway containers, Aluminum foils, flexible packaging and luxury folding carton products. Their ultra-modern PET extrusion plant in National Industries Park produces recyclable bakery containers, salad bowls, juice cups and more. Hotpack also specializes in the production of facial tissues, napkins, kitchen rolls & toilet rolls under the brand “Soft n Cool”.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which includes GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 30 standalone Retail centers across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

