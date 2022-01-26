Currently, there are five education programmes underway with academic partners that will be delivered in a combination of virtual and in-person classes in 2022

Clinicians and organisations in the UAE and Middle East can apply for grants and donations from the Foundation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Elekta, a leading innovator of precision radiation therapy solutions headquartered in Sweden, announced today the launch of the philanthropic Elekta Foundation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place last night (25 January) at the Swedish pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The launch coincided with Elekta’s participation at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2022.

The Elekta Foundation’s mission is an important part of Elekta’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and priorities. The non-profit oprganization will initiate and support projects and programmes in partnership with governments, NGOs and healthcare providers in low- and middle-income countries to improve access to cancer care.

The Foundation will focus on three areas: education and training to build competencies in radiotherapy; cancer care infrastructure by developing new tools and models to scale up cancer care; awareness and prevention through developing partnerships with local government and NGOs to fight cervical cancer initially and then to include breast and prostate cancer at a later stage.

Dr Laurent Leksell, Elekta’s Chairman of the Board, said: “As a global leader in oncology, one of Elekta’s key priorities is to make cancer care more accessible in underserved communities. In most low- and middle-income countries, cancer patients have very limited access and the possibility to receive adequate cancer care. There is also a strong need to support healthcare providers in many of these countries to expand the training and education of healthcare professionals. The Foundation is an important and integral part of Elekta’s ESG strategy to support the United Nations social development goals. One area of particular importance is to improve women’s health and reduce the burden of breast and cervical cancer in Africa.”

The Foundation will pilot programs in Africa, specifically Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal, then expand to surrounding countries, regions and other low- and middle-income countries. Currently, there are five education programmes underway with academic partners that will be delivered in a combination of virtual and in-person classes in 2022.

Cecilia Wikström, Chair of the Elekta Foundation, commented: “The new Foundation aims at achieving long-lasting impact for people living with cancer in underserved and developing countries. We will now ensure that the Foundation’s mission will inspire all employees, experts and business partners in ways that benefit patients by increasing their hope - and access to treatment in line with Elekta’s strategy and with full commitment to contribute to the fulfilment of the UN sustainability goals.”

Lacy Hubbard, President of the Elekta Foundation, added: “I am honoured to take on this important role. In my previous responsibilities with Elekta, my team and I collaborated with advanced cancer centers with cutting edge technology in developed countries, but we have also seen too many rudimentary centres in underserved regions. This disparity has motivated us to help the developing world build radiotherapy competencies in business and charities, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds to place radiation equipment in Africa. We can do so much more in underserved markets with our new foundation. I look forward to doing everything we can to enable our Foundation and Elekta in our important mission to create a world where everyone has access to the best cancer care.”

In the UAE and Middle East region, clinicians and hospitals can join Elekta’s continuing education programmes to improve their knowledge and skills. By educating and building competencies in radiotherapy, patient care throughput and the quality of cancer care can be improved.

Clinician’s and organisations can visit www.elektafoundation.com to find out how to apply to receive grants or donations from the Elekta Foundation.

-Ends-

The Elekta Foundation website (www.elektafoundation.com) will go live on February 4, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations

e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don’t just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022