Homes 4 Life Real Estate is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Independent Real Estate Agency in Dubai, UAE. This accolade was announced at the 16th Annual Luxury Lifestyle Awards, held on July 29, 2024, at the New York One World Trade Center, New York City, NY 10007, USA, celebrating excellence across various industry sectors worldwide.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award recognizing the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote the best luxury goods and services across the globe. Homes 4 Life Real Estate's impeccable reputation and professional performance have earned them this distinguished recognition, reinforcing their commitment to excellence and high standards in the real estate market.

Mohsin Ayub, Marketing Manager at Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his delight, saying, "This award is truly special to us as this is amongst the prestigious international recognition which lets us make our mark on the international arena. Luxury is Dubai's second name, and being associated with Luxury Lifestyle Awards makes us stand out from thousands of other brokerages in Dubai."

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, also commented on this significant achievement: "Real Estate Brokerage has been our main forte, and with more international investors and millionaires eyeing Dubai, now is the best time that we utilize our international platforms and create awareness about how good Dubai is when it comes to quality life, luxury lifestyle, and the value of its luxury."

