DUBAI, UAE – Dubai’s very own homegrown burger brand, High Joint has announced the opening of its third location in Motor City’s all-new Neighbourhood Food Hall, located in Green Community.

Now open to the public, High Joint in Motor City offers dine-in to customers and will soon be launching delivery from the new venue – meaning neighbouring communities such as Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, Mudon, Al Barsha South, Town Square and Mira, among others will be able to enjoy High Joint at home by ordering through Deliveroo or Talabat.

From a passion project by three Emiratis that started as a hole-in-the-wall in Al Manara nearly three years ago, the Motor City launch represents High Joint’s third opening in Dubai after Al Khawaneej, and further cements the brand’s reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to premium burgers.

Capturing the hearts, minds and stomachs of Dubai residents through its commitment to serving high quality, great tasting ingredients, High Joint’s burgers are prepared using a mix of 100% fresh, 100% GMO and antibiotic-free premium quality prime cuts that are all grinded in-house.

On the menu at the new Motor City branch, visitors will find the city’s most drool-worthy, best-selling burgers such as the High Jamz, Double High, Spicy Mango Slaw and the High Chicken, as well as an all-new selection of burgers and dishes including finger-licking chicken wings like High Buffalo Wings, High BBQ Wings and High Asian Wings.

For vegetarian diners, mouthwatering options include Veggie Buffalo Wings – crispy tempura cauliflower with grated parmesan and homemade veg-friendly buffalo sauce, a Halloumi Katsu Burger with American cheese and homemade ranch, and the new High Leaf – a vegan patty with homemade tomato chutney, date mayo, American cheese, roasted shimeji mushrooms and crispy tempura kale.

A second, exclusive menu will also be available at the Motor City branch, inviting diners to enjoy delicious new dishes by special token only. The tokens can be found by following High Joint’s ongoing social media campaigns via @high.joint on Instagram.

From the exclusive menu, a new must-try is the High & Sticky – slow-cooked and smoked tender short rib in a sweet and sticky Asian glaze topped with crispy tempura onion rings and a soy and ginger mayo, between a soft potato bun, as is The Takai High which guarantees to pack a flavourful punch with its lightly breaded premium patty stuffed with pepper jack cheese, sharp wasabi mayo and golden katsu curry, all between a pillowy soft bun.

There’s also platters on the menu including the Double Ribs High platter with mesquite smoked short ribs, truffle bacon mac n’ cheese, blistered padron peppers, dill and cabbage slaw, and pickles.

Chocolate malt, strawberry, peanut butter or s'mores milkshakes to accompany are sure to go down a treat, as are milkshake shots and burnt butter based soft serve made with maple syrup, freshly ground cinnamon and house-made waffle cones.

Commenting on the new opening, Dr. Hamad Al Awar, co-founder of High Joint said: “To see High Joint grow from our very-tiny-in-size but huge-in-character branch in Al Manara, to three dine-in locations in three years is such an exciting accomplishment for us. We’re a purely homegrown brand that’s driven by passion, so seeing our food being loved by the local community and beyond is fueling our drive to continue expanding in the region, with our Saudi Arabia launch to come next, followed by Abu Dhabi. Our goal all along has been to reverse the paradigm of importing burger brands from the USA and the rest of the world to exporting a Dubai homegrown brand across this region and to other countries around the world.”

For more information visit highjoint.com or follow @high.joint on social media. High Joint is available for dine-in at Motor City, Al Manara or Al Khawaneej Branch or delivery through Deliveroo, Talabat, ChatFood and Careem.

ABOUT HIGH JOINT

With over 15 years of experience making and tasting sandwiches and burgers around the world, three food-loving Emiratis started a burger revolution and explosion of flavours that the city of Dubai has never seen before. At the beginning of 2018, is when the three founders met in front of a very quirky and off-track location, next to a mosque and your typical local group of shops (Afghani bakery, neighborhood grocery, and a barber shop). From that day on, they set a goal to share their love for burgers with the world. They believed that this love and passion for a patty and a bun would spread not only in Dubai but to the world.

Reversing the paradigm of importing burger brands from this region of the world to exporting Dubai's homegrown brand to this region of the world and to the USA. The little (hole in the wall) hidden gem burger joint managed to capture hearts, minds, and stomachs. Growing by word of mouth and praises from food critics to major celebrity chefs in the city. High joint continues to win accolades and awards and being named on many sought-after lists as either best burger in town or within the top three.

Branches:

Al Manara Branch

Daily, 11:30AM – 12:00AM

Weekends till 2:00AM

Al Khawaneej Branch

Monday – Thursday: 11:00AM - 2:00AM

​Friday – Saturday: 12:00PM - 3:00AM

​Sunday: 1:00PM - 3:00AM

Motor City Branch

Monday - Thursday: 11am - 12am

Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 2am

Sunday: 11am - 1am

