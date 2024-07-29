HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Vernova, to discuss future collaborations and advancements in sustainable energy solutions.

The meeting was marked by productive discussions on various critical topics including the integration of advanced technologies in energy production and distribution, enhancing energy efficiency, and exploring new avenues for renewable and clean energy projects. This key engagement aligns with Dubai’s strategic objectives to bolster sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambitious Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. He highlighted DEWA's continuous efforts to provide a robust infrastructure that meets the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency to support the Emirate’s growth.

Al Tayer highlighted the fruitful cooperation between DEWA and private sector companies through the Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, the expansion of renewable and clean energy projects, and ambitious initiatives in the clean and renewable energy to enhance the infrastructure for electricity and water services in Dubai according to the highest international standards. He also talked about DEWA’s key projects including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park whose production capacity will reach more than 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in energy technologies and solutions. DEWA collaborates with General Electric to adopt and develop disruptive technologies and innovative digital technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, sustainability, energy efficiency, and integrating smart networks and future innovations.

DEWA’s collaboration with global leaders like GE Vernova contributes to strengthening its journey towards a sustainable future. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, DEWA aims to enhance its energy infrastructure and contribute to the global efforts in combating climate change.

During the discussions, both parties acknowledged the paramount importance of innovation and technology in achieving sustainability goals. They emphasised the importance of leveraging the extensive experiences of both DEWA and GE Vernova in power generation, grid solutions, and renewable energy.

Joseph Anis expressed GE Vernova’s keen interest in supporting DEWA’s initiatives and contributing to the vision of a greener, more sustainable Dubai.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision for a sustainable future, reinforcing the commitment of both DEWA and GE Vernova to pioneering advancements in the energy sector.

