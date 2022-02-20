Minister of State for Financial Affairs: “The UAE highlights the importance of greater international collaboration on policies related to sustainable finance”

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met yesterday with H.E Dr. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesian Minister of Finance on the sidelines of the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting. His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under Secretary of the Resource and Budget Sector at the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting.

The meeting sought to discuss the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of new mutations on the speed of global economic recovery. Additionally, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini and Indonesian Minister of Finance discussed the economic openness in the current stage of recovery in the UAE and Indonesia. Both parties also discussed a number of topics of common interest within the goals of the G20 under the Indonesian presidency this year, foremost of which is the development of sustainable finance, sustainable investment priorities, and accelerating the infrastructure agenda.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini reaffirmed that the UAE supports the goals set by Indonesia in its presidency of the G20 for 2022. His Excellency also emphasised the need for the G20 to continue to prioritise the development of a globally inclusive health response, thereby ensuring balance and accelerating the global economic recovery. His Excellency referenced the importance of the G20 direction towards enhancing the sustainable finance environment, and the need to integrate international efforts in this field based on the roadmap set by the G20 last year.

His Excellency said: “The UAE highlights the importance of greater international collaboration on policies related to sustainable finance, as global action to promote sustainable development is a key priority. The UAE looks forward to working with the G20 and international organisations towards achieving the G20 goals in developing sustainable finance and strengthening international cooperation in this field."

The meeting sought to discuss a number of topics of common interest and future cooperation opportunities between the UAE and Indonesia, in line with the G20 priorities for 2022. Also discussed were means of strengthening relations and partnerships in the fields of financial affairs and investment. Additionally, both parties exchanged views and experience on the discussed topics during the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting as well as the finance and central bank deputies meeting.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022