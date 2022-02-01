Under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and University President, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) successfully concluded the third in the series of virtual conferences being held as part of ‘Innovation Arabia 15.’ Themed ‘Innovation Systems for Sustainability, the one-day conference held in collaboration with INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions provided a global platform for top academics, experts, and decision-makers to discuss conceptual and practical research and in-depth studies.

Attendees took part in understanding a comprehensive critical analysis of innovation development policies and strategies and their role in building a sustainable and secure future.

The successful hosting of the third conference further strengthened the dialogues at ‘Innovation Arabia 15,’ an ongoing event being held for four consecutive months under the theme ‘Innovation everywhere.’ The 15th edition is taking place ahead of the ‘Innovation Arabia Summit,’ which is aligned with the goals of Expo 2020 Dubai, an international exposition that seeks to foster global innovations and networking. The conferences reflect HBMSU’s proactive efforts to showcase the role of innovation in accelerating the development of communities and the protection of the environment as per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “The third virtual conference held at Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed an overwhelming response and support. During the event, the participants tackled effective methods to enhance and implement innovations for sustainable development. Innovations are pivotal to fulfilling the needs of both current and future generations. During the conference, the high-level attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on integrating innovation into priority sectors. This agenda encouraged us at HBMSU to consistently pursue our ambition to elevate higher education and produce the next generation of innovators, who are the most qualified to lead us in our sustainability journey.”

Al Awar added: “This third virtual conference reflects the university’s response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and HBMSU President, to foster a culture of innovation as key to building a sustainable and secure future for all. We will continue to help shape the future of higher education based on the three pillars of innovation, implementation, and transformation, an endeavour that will positively impact our nation.”

“The recently concluded conference formed part of the three virtual conferences under ‘Innovation Arabia 15.’ Additionally, we made sure to organize an event that will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai, which has gathered top innovators from across the world. The Expo also calls for unified global efforts to provide innovation opportunities that will lead to sustainability according to the United Nations’ SDGs 2030. I thank all our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders for their significant role in ensuring the success of our unique conference. We look forward to instilling innovation in our society as part of the ‘entrepreneurial culture’ described by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” he continued.

The third virtual conference featured panel discussions as well as research and presentations on sustainability-related issues. Some of the main panelists included Eng. Mousa Mohamed Al Raees, Director of the Technology Strategy and Governance Department, UAE Road and Transport Authority (RTA), who tackled ‘Innovation for a greener transportation infrastructure;’ Joelle Saab of Dulsco, the Expo’s Official Waste Management Partner, who talked about the importance of proper waste management and the circular economy in creating sustainable communities for all.

A panel on ‘Developing an effective and efficient innovation ecosystem geared towards sustainability was attended by high-ranking officials, including Olav Scholte, Head of Strategic Alliances, Public & Government Affairs and Agriculture, Signify Middle East; Dr. Ashraf Mahate, Chief Economist – Dubai Exports, Dubai Department of Economic Development; and Darshan Dagli, Director Software Solutions, META at Honeywell International ME.

A session titled ‘Youth Talks’ was held during the conference under the theme ‘Challenges and Opportunities for Young Entrepreneurs in Post-Covid-19 Era.’ It was attended by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Certified Human Development and Creativity Trainer, Ideology Training Institute; Hadeel Almuraqab, Freelance Photographer and Social Media Marketing Expert, UAE; Ali Al Shamsi, Ministry of Interior, UAE; Laila Alshaer, Owner and Founder of Hanover Medical Services; and Reem Al Suwaidi, Owner of United Football Academy, UAE.

The third virtual conference on ‘Innovation Systems for Sustainability’ gathered wide support from key sponsors such as Emirates Innovates, Workium, United Trade and Patent Services, and Kregzo. It also attracted media coverage from both International Business and STARTUPS magazines.

It was organized on the back of the success of the second conference titled ‘Learning for Skills,’ which mirrored HBMSU’s contributions to the future of an innovation-driven regional and global education. The event provided industry pioneers, experts, and decision-makers the platform to discuss the most important issues affecting the higher education sector, as well as ways to upgrade technical training. This would enable the country to produce a new generation of future leaders, skilled and knowledgeable in science and technology, and has the professional experience capable of addressing the rapid changes taking place in the 21st century.

‘Innovation Arabia,’ which is the result of the collaboration between HBMSU and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of Index Holding, kicked off in November 2021 and will run until February 2022. The event focuses on contemporary issues affecting education and the need to acquire skills related to sustainability. It also explores the enormous potential of key Arab states to accelerate social and economic growth and development, as well as spread the culture of innovation globally.

The 15th edition of ‘Innovation Arabia’ featured three virtual conferences Including ‘Innovation for Quality of Digital Services,’, ‘Learning for Skills’, and ‘Innovation Systems for Sustainability’. The ‘Innovation Arabia Summit’ will be held on February 24, 2022, to showcase and honor the works of outstanding innovators and participants of the three conferences.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022