Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research that took place between November and December 2021. The rating comes as a testament to the success of Gulf Air’s operations in flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline receives this recognition by providing the highest standards to customers and staff whilst maintaining its boutique strategy to deliver its renowned Arabian hospitality.

Upon receiving the Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi said: “This award is the result of the incredible work by the team at Gulf Air. This achievement is due to our commitment in serving the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. As one of the few airlines globally that never stopped flying throughout 2020, we proudly accept this award which is a testimony of our resilience to maintain operations and preserve excellence in our service. I want to thank our loyal passengers for their appreciation during this challenging period and for the faith and trust they have in the Gulf Air brand as we implemented strict enhanced measures to continue flying safely during these uncertain times”.

This rating is received from Skytrax Research, the industry’s most respected research and quality advisors with over 30 years of experience in the field and based in London, United Kingdom. Skytrax Research is well known for its World Airline and Airport Rating with a unified quality classification system of airline and airport standards worldwide. The COVID-19 Airline Safety Audit investigates and evaluates over 190 safety and hygiene protocols introduced by airlines during COVID-19 to enhance customer and staff safety, including standards of social distancing, efficacy of cleaning systems across both the airport and onboard environments, and all associated measures to enhance hygiene protection. Additionally, the Skytrax Research COVID-19 Airline Safety audit includes references to ICAO, EASA, IATA and ECDC COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Guidelines.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022