Nicolas Rohatyn appointed as Chair Emeritus

NEW YORK, NY: The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) today announced the appointment of Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner of Siguler Guff & Company, as Chair of the Board of Directors, along with new Board members Otavio Castello Branco, Senior Managing Partner and Board Member of Patria Investments, and Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and CEO of Gulf Capital. The GPCA Board also appointed Nicolas Rohatyn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), as Chair Emeritus.

GPCA members are leading investors across Asia, Latin America, Africa, CEE and the Middle East, who collectively manage more than USD2 trillion in assets. The organization’s proprietary data and market intelligence highlights forward-looking trends in global investments such as digitalization and energy transition, as well as the societal impact of those investments.

“I am excited to have the leadership of Drew, Otavio and Karim on our Board as private capital investment hits record highs across Asia, Latin America, Africa, CEE and the Middle East,” remarked Cate Ambrose, CEO and Board Member of GPCA. “Drew was a founding member of the organization and brings extraordinary experience to the Chair role as a pioneer investor in many of the markets we represent. Patria has an impressive track record in private equity and real assets in Latin America, while Gulf Capital is supporting innovative businesses across the Middle East and Asia.”

“I am honored to serve as GPCA’s Board Chair and collaborate alongside the organization’s distinguished Board of Directors who head many of the most successful global private capital firms in the world,” commented Mr. Guff. “It’s an important and exciting time for the organization and its members as investment opportunities in Asia, Latin America, Africa, CEE and the Middle East continue to soar.”

Mr. Guff will carry forward the important work that began two years ago with the organization’s strategic repositioning and rebrand under the leadership of Nick Rohatyn, who will continue to serve the Board in an advisory role as Chair Emeritus.

GPCA’s Board of Directors:

GPCA Chair: Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner, Siguler Guff & Company

Runa Alam, CEO and Partner, Development Partners International

Cate Ambrose, CEO, GPCA

Otavio Castello Branco, Senior Managing Partner and Board Member, Patria Investments

Torbjorn Caesar, Senior Partner, Actis

Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and CEO, Gulf Capital

William E. Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic

JP Gan, Founding Partner, INCE Capital

Suyi Kim, Global Head of Private Equity, CPP Investments

Andrew Kuper, Founder and CEO, LeapFrog Investments

Brian Lim, Partner and Head of Asia and Emerging Markets Investments, Pantheon Ventures

Renuka Ramnath, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Multiples Alternative Asset Management

Mauricio Salgar, Managing Director, Advent International

William Sonneborn, Senior Director, International Finance Corporation

GPCA Chair Emeritus: Nicolas Rohatyn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Rohatyn Group (TRG)

About Global Private Capital Association

The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD2t in assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants, by promoting the sectors, strategies and deals that will drive investment returns and meet societal needs. With headquarters in New York and Singapore, GPCA includes LAVCA, the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America. Visit www.GlobalPrivateCapital.org to find out more.

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is a leading thematic driven and socially conscious alternative investment firm with over fifteen years of investment experience in the GCC and Asian Markets across Private Equity, Growth Capital and Real Estate. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The firm has a long and proven track record of investing in the GCC and Asian Markets, having closed 36 investments since inception. It currently manages over $2.5 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer and Sustainability. Its mission is to build value with world-class governance, deep expertise, and industry best practices to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital

